Why So Many Men Are Dominance-Based Masculinity Deniers?

Why So Many Men Are Dominance-Based Masculinity Deniers?

What we do not actively oppose, we sustain.

  1. Whether the victim is male, female, or non-binary, sexual assault is about asserting power.
  2. Not coincidentally, asserting power is foundational to how our dominance-based culture of masculinity operates.
  3. Millions of men refuse to acknowledge the resulting dominance-based power structures, which we collectively allow to continue.
  4. Because to do so would mean taking responsibility for the epidemic of sexual assault and rape which results.
  5. Along with the predatory capitalism, healthcare profiteering, environmental destruction for profit, authoritarianism, religious violence and endless war which also result.

 

This post was previously published on Remakingmanhood.medium.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Mark Greene

Keynote speaker and author Mark Greene writes and consults on relational practices, diversity/inclusion and masculinity for organizations world wide. Greene writes, speaks, coaches and consults on the challenges we face as men raised in Man Box culture.
Mark is the author of Remaking Manhood, The Little #MeToo Book for Men and is co-author with Dr. Saliha Bava of The Relational Book for Parenting.
More information at: http://RemakingManhood.com
All book are available here: http://amzn.to/3iTG69H

