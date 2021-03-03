Why We Only Give the Mic to Loudmouths

Make noise to be heard

Old sayings like “the squeaky wheel gets the grease” convey a truth that we ignore at our own peril. The person who gets attention is the one who make a fuss. Let’s not blame all of this, (but some of it) on “Karens”. There are even more male whiners who insist we address their victimization.

Some of them are old and rich politicians who can’t bear that we don’t praise their every word. Some are young, BS fueled males who form militias and strut about heavily armed, hurling bold pronouncements like “Save our children, Pro-gun and Pro-life!” And, “All lives matter!”

Those who step forward and grab the microphone seldom represent majority views. We don’t give them the mic, they take it. However, their outsized mouths and platforms make it seem as though the majority of people either agree with them, or will not bother to pay attention and simply fall into line under their particular shade of authoritarianism. No one wants to step forward, for example, and try to explain, with nuance and logic, “Why, yes, we agree that people should not kill babies, but what you are talking about promotes inequality and…”

Unite the right, against the left

The Republican party is divided right now. There are enough people who want to preserve Trumpism that you would think a majority of the people are okay with that. If you were to take a poll, however, you would quickly find that millions of people are just exhausted with all the Trumpeting nonsense and polarization. A swift, just, consequence for Trump and cronies, that allows closure and unity is the solution to restore faith in the system if we all had a button to push to display our preference.

Instead, we have loudmouths hogging the mic, crowing to the world about how the extreme leftists have always been on a witch hunt for Trump. Ignoring that a “witch hunt” is a non-crime wherein innocent accused humans are physically tortured and burned, we don’t want to waste time trying to explain why it’s better for people to have faith that no one is above the law, and international diplomacy relies upon less corruption, bribery, profiteering, and self-interest.

Sadly, the truth is that most people are just not interested enough to actually speak out. We don’t contact representatives. We are more likely tired, and cynical. Most don’t understand, nor do they want to understand, the intricate details of why popular talking points, such as “all lives matter,” or “Don’t tread on me,” are just shortcut sound bites that display dissatisfaction with the reality that suppressed voices also wish to be heard. Those voices can be effectively shut down with bullying, misinformation, and just plain systemic racism, sexism, and misplaced nationalism.

Our present system discourages and disengages

Our system of elections and government is set up to automatically support and fund polarization. Many voices, for many years, have clamored to change that, but the system falls back on binary stances, divided classes, and posturing for popularity. We are simply more interested in extreme views, which are always more engaging, if not always entertaining.

No one likes the electoral college, for example, yet it remains, a remnant of a time when suppressed voices of the populace had no choice but to let their “representatives,” make the call.

That the system is enormously flawed is evident when you look at voter turn-out. Huge numbers of people don’t bother to vote at all. Huge numbers of other people, who do want a say, are limited by voter suppression. Huge numbers that do vote manage to win the “popular” vote, and are still challenged due to electoral votes. This is exactly what happened with Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden in recent elections. In a representative democracy a majority vote would elect a majority choice, but we, so exhausted with a broken system, just keep turning away to disengage.

A person, however, that is triggered when their candidate does not win even the electoral college, is going to scream foul, because they choose to believe they are loudest, and therefore, must have knowledge worth shouting. If we had a system that somehow could convince a majority of Americans to vote (a real democracy!), it would be a very different system. The status quo being challenged, wherein the rich, white, and mostly male people, have ruled forever, would topple unceremoniously. This unspoken scenario is deeply unconscious and embedded in certain ideology; it is what scares those at the power levers and drives them to their bullhorns and sound bites.

Those who prefer simplicity and feel threatened by any change would rather go along with being told what to think or do according to those who know best.

Psychosocial underpinnings

Why, however, do we defer to let the assertive, sometimes even aggressive, people take the mic? There are thousands of reasons, each one interconnected to all the others. With racism and sexism, for example, people programmed for centuries are not able to envision an “unknown” situation. Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for example, famously suggested that she thinks an all-female person supreme court should be regarded with just as much acceptable logic as an all-male one has been for centuries. People, regardless of party, see this as unknown, unfamiliar, and therefore unproven. Social beings will be suspect of such situations until they are routine.

Most people are afraid to socially assert themselves, women especially, are programmed to make no bold statements and hurl no insults. Labeled as a “nasty woman,” and tarred with every type of misogynistic slur from “cold b word” to “baby slayer,” there was no way for someone like Hillary Clinton to come across as courageous and assertive. Even if she had an arsenal of insults even half as full as Trump’s arsenal — which was already plumply supported by anti-feminist rage — she would fail out of fear of appearing shrill, pushy, or arrogant.

Therefore, she was painted as shrill, pushy, and arrogant. Trump was described as fearless, straightforward, and bold, for his displays. She was even human and took bathroom breaks, which Trump effectively painted as “disgusting,” due to her biological sex. Add to this her association to establishment politics and Bill Clinton, and she lost much support, along with the all important electoral votes.

Shame, then, is a leading deterrent which presupposes that suppressed voices will not dare to grab the mic. Being a bully, on the other hand, has been proven an effective way to assert power throughout history. Although being obnoxious in actuality betrays deep insecurity, people largely still view it as a kind of strength. This remains until we re-classify and de-gender such behavior.

Fear of public speaking, humiliation, and being a non-wave maker has its own underpinnings. Most human beings simply want to just get along. They are more than happy to be distracted when warring factions are pitched in conflict. They would rather choose sides and look at a celebrity quarrel and choose a side because it is harmless and non-consequential. People believe that issues that actually affect them are ones that they see as beyond their influence.

Most people do not protest for Black Lives Matter, or at Trump rally events. Most people have far more important things to do, especially when we are suffering in multiple crises. Taking a stand means taking a risk, and most people just do not feel comfortable with the possible disapproval that may come in their interpersonal jobs and lives. Why piss off racist Uncle Jim?

Yet, people out to win hearts and minds, often evangelicals, for example, are socially rewarded for participation. They win love and approval. They want to have a purpose, a meaning for their lives. They see advocating for their side as providing significance and purpose and it gives them a place in the in-group.

Pride and prejudice

There is something less examined that is worth looking at, as well. Humility is a characteristic that we do not praise enough as a virtue. Historical figures like Jesus, Gandhi, and Martin Luther King used humility to approach giant social injustice. But, bullying figures, authoritarian would-be “strong men” throughout history are far more prevalent. They more often are chosen.

They thrive on adoration, praise, and blind loyalty. Very few people are gifted enough to take pride in their humility, and then apply it to fight for the rights of the under-represented who are tired of being humiliated. Thus, both humility and humiliation are used against the majority.

That powerful people take pride in their prejudice is telling.

It is more common that the arrogant and angry man will represent the loud voices of those afraid of losing power. This is inside out, but people more or less accept it as the way that leadership has always been done.

Studies have shown that those who support authoritarian leaders are more likely to believe in tradition, authority, and social conventions. That is, we choose existing methods of government (proven to BE, not necessarily to work) over new and novel approaches.

Researchers find that being part of an in-group also requires some belief in a higher authority, often religiosity or partisanship, to reassure a person they are in the right, or chosen, tribe. People encouraged to think for themselves seldom feel as much smug self-reassurance. This perpetuates ideas based on social dominance, and simplified binary, superior/inferior mindsets.

Joe Biden won the presidency, proving that we still prefer a white, male, older and richer person, than most of us that he represents. This follows as tradition and authority would suggest.

However, this time around, the need for a more common man, Biden, who effectively displays both humility and tenacity, is evident. I believe more people saw the strength of Biden’s perseverance than recognized his compassionate relatability, that is, his humility.

I hope I am wrong.

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You.

