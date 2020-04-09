Why Writing Down Your Goals Is Important

A goal that is not committed to paper is no goal at all.

– Robin S. Sharma, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

If you want to achieve a goal, write it down

And not just the BIG goal, such as: write a novel. You also need to write down all the smaller tasks that need to get done, in order to accomplish the larger goal.

Why?

Because writing our goals and tasks down on paper makes them real, concrete, tangible. It’s almost as if when you take the time to write down what you are going to do, you are telling yourself—and the universe—you mean business. No more monkeying around; time is passing.

If you’ve never read The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin S. Sharma, I highly recommend you do so…sooner rather than later. I have read it multiple times and during my most recent read, this statement really resonated with me:

Setting clearly defined objectives for what we desire in our mental, physical and spiritual world is critical to their realization…anyone who wishes to improve the quality of their inner as well as their outer world would do well to take out a piece of paper and start writing out their life aims.

Sharma goes on to explain: “At the very moment this is done, natural forces will come into play that start to transform these dreams into reality.”

I have certainly found this to be true in my own life and work. It really does seem that if we show up each and every day and do the task/s we promised ourselves we would do, life tends to meet us halfway…and opportunities to help us on our journey start to present themselves.

But simply writing down our goals, objectives and tasks isn’t enough.

Yes, writing down the WHAT (your goal), the HOW (the necessary tasks to achieve that goal) and the WHY (your reason for wanting to achieve your goal) are all important…essential, in fact. But doing so is all for naught without also writing down the WHEN (timeline).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Never set a goal without attaching a timeline to it.

– Robin S. Sharma, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

Why?

Because (Sharma’s wisdom again): “You will never hit a target that you cannot see.”

In other words, if you don’t assign some sort of target date for achieving something—be that a list of tasks for the day or reaching a goal 5 years from now—you probably won’t achieve it.

And maybe that’s okay?

Maybe you have a goal or a dream that, deep down, you really have no intention of ever achieving. I once had a conversation with a friend who loved to sing and play piano. She told me she’d always dreamed of making a professional recording of her music one day.

But when I began brainstorming ideas about how she might be able to make that happen, she looked at me and said, “I know all that, Maryanne. But I don’t think all our dreams aren’t meant to materialize. Maybe some are meant to remain just that: dreams…safe and secure in our hearts and imaginations with no real hope of ever seeing the light of day in reality.”

I didn’t know what to say. I was flabbergasted. Because for me, the whole point of having a dream is to figure out a way to make it happen in real life. But to each their own, I guess.

However, if YOU have a dream that you genuinely do want to achieve—whether that’s writing a book, starting your own business, going back to school, becoming financially secure, etc—the first step is always the same: write it down. That’s the easy part.

The difficult part, of course, is doing all the hard work—day in and day out—and having the courage, patience and perseverance to stay the course. But, as Sharma writes, there is tremendous “power in setting clearly defined, purposeful goals, and most importantly, having the character power to act on them.”

And the payoff, I have found, is well worth it:

Lasting happiness comes from steadily working to accomplish your goals & advancing confidently in the direction of your life’s purpose.

– Robin S. Sharma, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

A final word on setting a timeline/target date of completion

As important as it is to set—and write down—a reasonable deadline by which you want to achieve a specific goal, it is equally important to be flexible about meeting this timeline. Because if you focus too much on meeting your own deadline, that may cause to distract you from the task at hand, thereby lessening the quality of both the process and the end result.

Instead, what I personally do now is take the time to write down all the specific tasks that need to get done—and when—in order to achieve a larger goal. Although this can be rather overwhelming to realize (and admit) just how much work does have to get done, the next step—of dividing all the tasks into bite-sized weekly and daily chunks—makes a seemingly overwhelming goal achievable.

Then I just show up each day and simply do the tasks, one by one, that need to get done.

“Step by step and the thing is done.” – Charles Atlas

—

Previously Published on Pink Gazelle

—

Shutterstock