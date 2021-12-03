Will Anyone Read My Book? [Podcast]

On the eighth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, the subject is long overdue! Hilary often hears one question that kinda breaks her heart, and that question is, “Will anyone read my book?”

Picture this: two authors, one subject. Both writers will turn in two totally different manuscripts. But why? Because people are different, their experiences are different; their perceptions are different. What they think is cool is different. What they find fascinating is different. You get where this is going.

This is exactly why every author needs to work so hard on making sure their story is special. That it is memorable. Of course, you want to stand out in the crowd.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Go Book Yourself podcast.

Watch your self-talk. If you believe you don’t have a story worth writing, well, action follows thought. You won’t complete your book. Loving yourself and your story takes practice. Give your inner author the self-love you deserve. Try this. “The name of my book is ________. It’s about _______. The reason it’s different is because __________. Don’t draw out your answers. Make them as succinct as possible, and think of this as your book elevator speech.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

