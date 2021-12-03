Will Anyone Read My Book? [Podcast]

On the eighth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, the subject is long overdue! Hilary often hears one question that kinda breaks her heart, and that question is, “Will anyone read my book?”
Picture this: two authors, one subject. Both writers will turn in two totally different manuscripts. But why? Because people are different, their experiences are different; their perceptions are different. What they think is cool is different. What they find fascinating is different. You get where this is going.
- Watch your self-talk. If you believe you don’t have a story worth writing, well, action follows thought. You won’t complete your book.
- Loving yourself and your story takes practice. Give your inner author the self-love you deserve.
- Try this. “The name of my book is ________. It’s about _______. The reason it’s different is because __________. Don’t draw out your answers. Make them as succinct as possible, and think of this as your book elevator speech.
This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.
Photo credit: iStock