We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Will Anyone Read My Book? [Podcast]

Will Anyone Read My Book? [Podcast]

Watch your self-talk. If you believe you don’t have a story worth writing, well, action follows thought. You won’t complete your book.

by

 

On the eighth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, the subject is long overdue! Hilary often hears one question that kinda breaks her heart, and that question is, “Will anyone read my book?”

.

.

Picture this: two authors, one subject. Both writers will turn in two totally different manuscripts. But why? Because people are different, their experiences are different; their perceptions are different. What they think is cool is different. What they find fascinating is different. You get where this is going.

This is exactly why every author needs to work so hard on making sure their story is special. That it is memorable. Of course, you want to stand out in the crowd.
Three takeaways from this episode of the Go Book Yourself podcast.
  1. Watch your self-talk. If you believe you don’t have a story worth writing, well, action follows thought. You won’t complete your book.
  2. Loving yourself and your story takes practice. Give your inner author the self-love you deserve.
  3. Try this. “The name of my book is ________. It’s about  _______. The reason it’s different is because __________. Don’t draw out your answers. Make them as succinct as possible, and think of this as your book elevator speech.
Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.
Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.
We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

