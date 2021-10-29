Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Writing a Book – The First Steps [Podcast]

Writing a Book – The First Steps [Podcast]

Before you can write anything, you need to know the elements of a book and how to do an outline.

by

 

On the second episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about the first steps of writing a book. Before you can write anything, you need to know the elements of a book and how to do an outline. Well, you’re in luck because that’s what we’re talking about today.

.

.

You need to know about the elements of a book, so you can plan for the way you will incorporate them into your outline. You already know the basics like intro, chapters, sections, bios, etc. If you want to know the rest, then listen to the whole show. See what we did there?

When it comes to creating an outline, here’s a little trick. Bookmark’s authors use this all the time. It’s super simple…just get started! So many authors overthink themselves when it comes time to actually creating or writing content. It doesn’t matter what order the content comes out of you. You can always move it around. So focus on emptying your head–no matter the order.

Three more takeaways from this episode of the Go Book Yourself podcast.

  1. Every chapter should have an objective.
  2. Every objective will be supported by bullet points.
  3. If you are writing a non-fiction book and tying it to your business, don’t forget to include calls-to-action (CTAs)

If you’re ready to rock and roll and write, visit GBYPodcast.com and feel free to reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

