Writing a Book – The First Steps [Podcast]

On the second episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about the first steps of writing a book. Before you can write anything, you need to know the elements of a book and how to do an outline. Well, you’re in luck because that’s what we’re talking about today.

You need to know about the elements of a book, so you can plan for the way you will incorporate them into your outline. You already know the basics like intro, chapters, sections, bios, etc. If you want to know the rest, then listen to the whole show. See what we did there?

When it comes to creating an outline, here’s a little trick. Bookmark’s authors use this all the time. It’s super simple…just get started! So many authors overthink themselves when it comes time to actually creating or writing content. It doesn’t matter what order the content comes out of you. You can always move it around. So focus on emptying your head–no matter the order.

Three more takeaways from this episode of the Go Book Yourself podcast.

Every chapter should have an objective. Every objective will be supported by bullet points. If you are writing a non-fiction book and tying it to your business, don’t forget to include calls-to-action (CTAs)

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

