Home / Featured Content / Xach Blunt – Long Division [Video]

Xach Blunt – Long Division [Video]

I'm no mathematician, but it seems like some of these inequalities are just not adding up.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Xach Blunt, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Take continent.
00:04
Divide it by country.
00:05
How many times can America go into Africa,
00:09
break apart families, like fractions,
00:12
simplify slave ships into trade routes.
00:15
How many times can numerator fit into denominator,
00:18
claiming it stands for equality.
00:21
Remember, all remainders matter.
00:23
Unless, remainder is divisible by shithole country
00:26
or kids in cages, or a divisive president who must have forgotten
00:31
who built America, a country carrying over people from a place
00:35
that was never supposed to be a part of this equation in the first place.
00:39
They tell me long division is outdated
00:42
but refuse to stop teaching the practice to our students.
00:45
They also tell me, slavery was 250 years ago,
00:49
but refuse to stop practicing oppression in this society.
00:53
And I’m no mathematician,
00:55
but it seems like some of these inequalities
00:58
are just not adding up.
00:59
Like if segregation is the sum of slavery,
01:02
the prison industrial complex must be the product of both.
01:06
I cannot find a difference between any of them,
01:08
and when I calculate the quotient, it always seems to end
01:11
in the three-fifths compromise.
01:14
I have realized America is this problematic function
01:18
we call a society, and do you know how hard it is
01:21
to find peace in a country that keeps itself in pieces,
01:25
to consider yourself whole in a place that will not accept all of you?
01:29
When the lines are drawn and we point to the statistics,
01:33
they’ll deem us divisive, but, no, this is not divisiveness.
01:37
This is doing away with outdated methods of long division.
01:41
This is me giving you my whole truth.
01:44
This is understanding I am only part of the equation.
01:47
This is knowing I don’t have an answer for everything, and realizing
01:51
equality is still this unknown variable, and I’m trying to figure out
01:56
after all this time what the fuck has America think
02:01
it’s been solving for?
02:04
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

