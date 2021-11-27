Xach Blunt – Long Division [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

Xach Blunt, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

How many times can America go into Africa,

How many times can numerator fit into denominator,

or kids in cages, or a divisive president who must have forgotten

that was never supposed to be a part of this equation in the first place.

They tell me long division is outdated

but refuse to stop teaching the practice to our students.

They also tell me, slavery was 250 years ago,

but refuse to stop practicing oppression in this society.

but it seems like some of these inequalities

are just not adding up.

Like if segregation is the sum of slavery,

the prison industrial complex must be the product of both.

I cannot find a difference between any of them,

and when I calculate the quotient, it always seems to end

we call a society, and do you know how hard it is

to find peace in a country that keeps itself in pieces,

to consider yourself whole in a place that will not accept all of you?

When the lines are drawn and we point to the statistics,

they’ll deem us divisive, but, no, this is not divisiveness.

This is doing away with outdated methods of long division.

This is me giving you my whole truth.

This is understanding I am only part of the equation.

This is knowing I don’t have an answer for everything, and realizing

equality is still this unknown variable, and I’m trying to figure out

after all this time what the fuck has America think

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.