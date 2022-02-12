Most of us are aware that our diet from birth sets the stage for how our digestive system responds to food in future. If we can pass on healthy eating habits early, children have a better chance of enjoying healthy digestion and avoiding gastrointestinal disease.

Gastrointestinal diseases have high comorbidity with psychological disorders such as depression, Alzheimer’s, and autism. The brain and gut communicate through the brain-gut axis and ongoing psychological disorders can sustain gastrointestinal disease.

“The first 1000 days contain windows of opportunity within which a disturbed microbiota may be amenable to intervention.” — Dr Ruairi Robertson.

A review on school-based interventions promoting healthy food found that children exposed to early healthy eating habits had better diets, eating behaviours, and body weight throughout school and beyond.

A well-nourished gut prevents and fights unhealthy bacteria, inflammation, and several disease-causing factors. If we can normalize no fast food for preschool children, we can set them off to school knowing they’ve had the best opportunity to live stronger, healthier lives.

Malnutrition of children under the age of five leads to an increased risk of infections and chronic diseases, cognitive development dysfunction, and reduced educational and employment opportunities; resulting in a potential intergenerational cycle of health problems and unemployment.

A study of Nepalese adolescents found that over 65% had consumed takeaways within the past 30 days, prompting researchers to urge government intervention.

Considering one fast food meal has more than four times the daily intake of fats and carbohydrates recommended for pre-school children, limiting this one food option could significantly reduce their risk of cancer, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

In a study of half a million children in 31 countries, those who ate takeaways increased their risk of developing asthma, rhinitis (chronic runny nose), and eczema. The same study found that the risk of severe asthma increased up to 39% for 6 and 7-year-olds and 27% for teens.

“Regardless of adequate knowledge of the harmful consequences of junk foods, school-going adolescents are consuming junk foods due to their easy availability and ready-to-use packaging.” — Suraj Sujan Bohara.

Fast food is generally high in fat, high in sugar, and low in nutrients. One burger has a days limit of saturated fat, and fries have increased the risk of diabetes by 19% and mortality by up to 50%. Optimizing the frying process can significantly reduce the amount of saturated fat absorbed in french fries. Along with burgers and fries, the sugar in fizzy drinks contributes heavily to incidences of tooth decay and increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and CVD.

The first 1000 days is the most important time when it comes to the development of the brain and body, so setting strong foundations and intervening, in the beginning, can prevent health problems and related mental disorders from developing later in life.

Healthy food interventions for children often include education and support for children and their parents, food restrictions, promotional material, and easy access to healthy food through providing lunches or free fruits and vegetables. Key factors that contribute to positive results in interventions:

Childcare Interventions — Longitudinal peer-reviewed studies of childcare interventions have shown that childcare interventions prevent obesity by up to 48%.

— Longitudinal peer-reviewed studies of childcare interventions have shown that childcare interventions prevent obesity by up to 48%. Local Authority Support — Interventions that had Mayoral support had greater success due to their influence on local businesses and public policy.

— Interventions that had Mayoral support had greater success due to their influence on local businesses and public policy. Strong Parent Engagement — Participation and physiological measures improved when parents were more involved in their children’s intervention-related activities.

— Participation and physiological measures improved when parents were more involved in their children’s intervention-related activities. Tailored to the Community — A ‘one-size fits all’ approach has not worked, particularly in smaller communities where interventions haven’t taken on local or cultural context.

— A ‘one-size fits all’ approach has not worked, particularly in smaller communities where interventions haven’t taken on local or cultural context. Skilled Staff — Sacrificing quality to save costs has harmed interventions in the past, particularly when hiring unskilled staff, demonstrating the need for implementing programmes with suitably skilled staff.

— Sacrificing quality to save costs has harmed interventions in the past, particularly when hiring unskilled staff, demonstrating the need for implementing programmes with suitably skilled staff. Multi-layered programmes — Interventions that incorporated related programmes such as those that promote physical activity or healthy cooking improved results.

— Interventions that incorporated related programmes such as those that promote physical activity or healthy cooking improved results. Longer-term Interventions — A meta-analysis of interventions found that the longer the intervention, the better the results in terms of growth and cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial development.

— A meta-analysis of interventions found that the longer the intervention, the better the results in terms of growth and cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial development. Stronger Follow-ups & Evaluations — Follow-ups and program evaluations should cover all necessary topics and all perspectives from the parents to teachers, and researchers.

I think that removing anything that comes in packaging from your diet is the easiest and fastest way to healthy eating. If you foraged, harvested, fished or hunted for it, then it’s more likely better for your body, mind and soul for that matter.

It’s crazy the number of food options for children today and how challenging it is to avoid the marketing that goes into enticing parents and children to buy more.

Lollies that whistle and pop; drinks with edible straws; and gum made to look like just about anything.

I’m a shocker for buying cookies that come with Frozen, Paw Patrol, or Moana cards and characters. Bring on the stickers for collectables that I’ll forget to cash in, too.

On the one hand, we don’t want to villainize parents for choosing less than healthy options now and again, we’re under enough pressure without placing further undue stress.

On the other hand, we want to celebrate the achievements of parents who actively try healthier options, bearing in mind that some children are picky eaters and can take considerable time to accept any food.

Reducing takeaways by choosing it monthly or bi-monthly, might work better for families who regularly eat fast food. Incorporating healthier versions of takeaways is another popular past time; check out the following 19 copycat fast food recipes:

