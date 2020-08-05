Emotional Labour Returns!

We’re back with a bonus episode during our hiatus to discuss an email we received about none other than everyone’s favorite topic: Emotional Labour! Is emotional labour gendered? Or should we just all focus on doing the right thing and stop segmenting these problems as male or female?
Hosts and producers:
- Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll
Co-producers:
- Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell
Additional links:
Patreon page – support the podcast for the cost of a coffee!
https://www.patreon.com/thegenderknot
.
.
—
Previously published on Radiopublic.com.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
.