Moms for Transgender Equality

On November 20, communities will come together for Transgender Day of Remembrance, honoring the lives of transgender people who died by violence this year. And as families, friends and advocates light candles for each life lost, we’ll also be recommitting to the work ahead.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:01

my name is Jody Patterson I’m mom of

00:04

five

00:04

my name is Ophelia I am a single parent

00:07

I have three children I have two

00:09

daughters once done

00:11

my name is Debbie Jackson my daughter is

00:13

Avery and we live in Kansas City

00:15

Missouri she’s 8 years old I went to

00:17

college in Arizona met my husband we

00:19

waited about six years to have children

00:21

that we now have three melissa is your

00:24

typical pre-adolescent girl

00:26

Nellie is my third child by birth and

00:30

born like perfectly anatomically to what

00:34

I would assume was a girl when Avery was

00:37

four years old if she just looked at me

00:39

and said you know mom you think that I’m

00:42

a boy and you talk about me being a boy

00:44

but you know I’m really a girl on the

00:46

inside right transgender was something I

00:49

did not know anything about I’d say

00:51

around 3 to 4 years old she was more

00:55

expressive in terms of telling us that

00:58

she was a girl looking back it clicked

01:02

for her when she finally saw herself

01:04

outwardly as she felt in word was when

01:07

she was 6 when Penelope was hiding from

01:10

me I knew something was really deep

01:12

sometimes you hide from friends who

01:15

might judge you sometimes you hide from

01:16

siblings who you’re competitive with but

01:18

when you hide from your mom that was

01:20

like a big eye-opener for a four or five

01:24

year old to come and tell you why do you

01:26

think God made me this way did he make a

01:29

mistake did I get there late when they

01:32

were passing out the body when I became

01:34

worried was the way people reacted to it

01:38

you hear a lot of stories about

01:43

teenagers and adults who who encountered

01:49

violence or who encounter just fearing

01:54

for safety in general we see stories of

01:57

kids as a young as 11 and 12 who commit

02:00

suicide because they just can’t take the

02:02

pressure or they’re not being accepted

02:04

at four Avery was suicidal as we went

02:07

down the road highway speeds all of a

02:09

sudden her brother starts yelling from

02:12

the backseat mom mom stop the car stop

02:14

the car and then yells Avery’s unbuckle

02:17

their seatbelt she’s trying to open the

02:18

door had to pull over and stop the car

02:21

and jump out on the side of the road and

02:23

just give her a big hug and say why why

02:26

are you doing this I don’t know what I

02:28

would do without you we talked about

02:30

transitioning youth but do we talk about

02:32

the whole family the whole journey you

02:35

know the whole family transitions

02:37

everyone goes through something what I

02:39

did commit to is that I will be with

02:40

Penelope on this entire journey what

02:43

they’re going through is it’s not a

02:45

fault

02:46

it’s not anything that’s wrong with them

02:48

that it makes them very special and that

02:50

they can live a completely healthy happy

02:52

life just being who they are since she’s

02:56

transitioned she’s like a completely

03:00

different person her confidence in

03:02

herself is off the charts I want my kids

03:07

to be loved to love to have great

03:09

education and to explore the world I

03:11

think I’m actually giving her tools and

03:13

strength to move forward and do good

03:15

things in life I know that we’re very

03:17

fortunate that we have such a great life

03:20

in such a great support system and such

03:22

positivity surrounding us I would like

03:25

her to live in a world where she doesn’t

03:26

have to fight to exist

03:27

my story is inspirational my story is

03:30

triumphant trans kids are like some of

03:32

the most phenomenal kids it’s a normal

03:34

healthy part of the human condition and

03:36

I’m happy to share the story because

03:37

it’s a great story to tell God gave us

03:40

this gift of a child to open our eyes

03:43

and expand our worldview

03:53

you

