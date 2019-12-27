Moms for Transgender Equality

—
my name is Jody Patterson I’m mom of
five
my name is Ophelia I am a single parent
I have three children I have two
daughters once done
my name is Debbie Jackson my daughter is
Avery and we live in Kansas City
Missouri she’s 8 years old I went to
college in Arizona met my husband we
waited about six years to have children
that we now have three melissa is your
typical pre-adolescent girl
Nellie is my third child by birth and
born like perfectly anatomically to what
I would assume was a girl when Avery was
four years old if she just looked at me
and said you know mom you think that I’m
a boy and you talk about me being a boy
but you know I’m really a girl on the
inside right transgender was something I
did not know anything about I’d say
around 3 to 4 years old she was more
expressive in terms of telling us that
she was a girl looking back it clicked
for her when she finally saw herself
outwardly as she felt in word was when
she was 6 when Penelope was hiding from
me I knew something was really deep
sometimes you hide from friends who
might judge you sometimes you hide from
siblings who you’re competitive with but
when you hide from your mom that was
like a big eye-opener for a four or five
year old to come and tell you why do you
think God made me this way did he make a
mistake did I get there late when they
were passing out the body when I became
worried was the way people reacted to it
you hear a lot of stories about
teenagers and adults who who encountered
violence or who encounter just fearing
for safety in general we see stories of
kids as a young as 11 and 12 who commit
suicide because they just can’t take the
pressure or they’re not being accepted
at four Avery was suicidal as we went
down the road highway speeds all of a
sudden her brother starts yelling from
the backseat mom mom stop the car stop
the car and then yells Avery’s unbuckle
their seatbelt she’s trying to open the
door had to pull over and stop the car
and jump out on the side of the road and
just give her a big hug and say why why
are you doing this I don’t know what I
would do without you we talked about
transitioning youth but do we talk about
the whole family the whole journey you
know the whole family transitions
everyone goes through something what I
did commit to is that I will be with
Penelope on this entire journey what
they’re going through is it’s not a
fault
it’s not anything that’s wrong with them
that it makes them very special and that
they can live a completely healthy happy
life just being who they are since she’s
transitioned she’s like a completely
different person her confidence in
herself is off the charts I want my kids
to be loved to love to have great
education and to explore the world I
think I’m actually giving her tools and
strength to move forward and do good
things in life I know that we’re very
fortunate that we have such a great life
in such a great support system and such
positivity surrounding us I would like
her to live in a world where she doesn’t
have to fight to exist
my story is inspirational my story is
triumphant trans kids are like some of
the most phenomenal kids it’s a normal
healthy part of the human condition and
I’m happy to share the story because
it’s a great story to tell God gave us
this gift of a child to open our eyes
and expand our worldview
you
