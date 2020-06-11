Choice of Possibilities Marnie Barranco, Sylvia Puentes and Simone Milasas

By Danielle

Today we reverse roles and have our podcast host, Simone Milasas, interviewed by her dear friends and amazing Access Consciousness facilitators Marnie Barranco and Sylvia Puentes.

Join us for half an hour of wise words on how to live your best life and make the best choices.

On today’s podcast:

Being present with every choice you make

There is always something else to choose

You can be the change

You are your only competitor

There are no limits to what you can do

Links:

Learn how to create your reality from the myriad of possibilities that are out there for you.



Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

—

Previously published on simonemilasas

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: shutterstock