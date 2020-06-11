Choice of Possibilities Marnie Barranco, Sylvia Puentes and Simone Milasas

By Danielle
Today we reverse roles and have our podcast host, Simone Milasas, interviewed by her dear friends and amazing Access Consciousness facilitators Marnie Barranco and Sylvia Puentes.
Join us for half an hour of wise words on how to live your best life and make the best choices.
On today’s podcast:
- Being present with every choice you make
- There is always something else to choose
- You can be the change
- You are your only competitor
- There are no limits to what you can do
Links:
Learn how to create your reality from the myriad of possibilities that are out there for you.
Get the bonus: Choice of Possibilities
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
—
Previously published on simonemilasas
*******************************
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
*************************
Photo credit: shutterstock
.