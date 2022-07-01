Creating Character Dimension

On the 36th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are creating characters, making them believable and breathing dimension into their flat little lives.

For your characters to be real, they have to be as believable and multifaceted as you. You’re not only a wife, a marvelous cook, a great brother, a school teacher, a coach, a daughter. You feel, and you are in charge of protecting your self-esteem. Go deep with your characters and give them real-life fears and aspirations.

Use these three tips to create a fleshed-out character:

Rely on the power of the unexpected. What action can your character take that will be out of line for them but still realistic? What kind of childhood did your character have? How can you leverage telling your story to emphasize character traits? Can you implement cliffhangers and foreshadowing, for instance?

Making your characters human means that your reader will more readily attach to them, and that keeps them reading and engaged–meaning they will keep your book in their hot little hands until the very last page. That’s every author’s goal as well as a hallmark of Bookmark.

Got questions or ready to work on your book?

Thanks for tuning in!

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

