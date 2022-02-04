Don’t Be the Effect of This Reality! [Podcast]

By Danielle

A note from Simone about this episode:

One of the things I love about Anthony Mattis is his enthusiasm to keep going. His demand to change the world and let everyone know there is a different possibility.

He’s charismatic and well….. you’ll see! He’s had a lot going on his life and just keeps moving forward.

We get to choose our reality….. YOU are the one that chooses what next. What are you going to choose?

Find Anthony:

https://www.dranthonymattis.com/

Global Bars Day with Simone:

http://www.simonemilasas.com/bars

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

Photo credit: iStock