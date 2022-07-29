Resolving Impostor Syndrome in Writing

On the 40th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, the universe is bringing you this subject: Dealing with imposter syndrome in writing–because Hilary heard from FIVE authors in ONE day wrangling with this sucker. Listen to learn to conquer it and why feeling it is a positive sign.

First, did you know imposter syndrome is actually recognized by psychologists and other mental health professionals? It is not an official diagnosis or condition, but the American Psychological Association says: “It is a very real and specific form of intellectual self-doubt. Impostor feelings are generally accompanied by anxiety and, often, depression.”

And that’s just the beginning. Check out these three signs that will tip you off to experiencing this common syndrome. Don’t miss the others on this episode.

Imposter syndrome means you care. It means you want to be clear. You may feel stuck in your writing.

Now that you’ve got (some of) the answers let your pen or laptop be mightier than the sword that will slay you–if you let it. Go forth and redo, gather resources, beef up, and present a better product, book, speech, or whatever you want to share with the world. Then let us know how it goes and what breakthroughs you made.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

