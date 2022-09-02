What if You Get To Soar Above Everything? [Podcast]

By Danielle

.

.

What if you get to soar above everything? Nothing will stop you if you choose to know that you can take some action and ask for something greater to show up.

Dan von Borstel shares his story with Simone of how he found the strength and courage to create his life after being kidnapped. He could hide out for the rest of his life or choose happiness….

In this podcast you get to explore:

How to not let moments in life define you.

Tools and questions you can ask to soar above everything.

The courage to show up as you in your life.

Links mentioned in this episode:

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock