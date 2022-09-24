Your Tribe Matters

Who you surround yourself with absolutely matters. You become who you are around, so choose wisely. In this video and blog I tell the story of how happy millionaires helped make me a happy millionaire.

Who Do You Surround Yourself With?

In March of 2016, I was terminated from my second executive leadership position in the last 20 months and that was after a long long successful run in corporate America and Fortune 500 executive leadership.

When I started trying to put my life back together, I started networking, meeting new people from different walks of life. I started meeting entrepreneurs. I had never really engaged a lot with entrepreneurs but suddenly I found myself in rooms full of them.

I met one in particular and he befriended me and pulled me into a mastermind – a group of successful entrepreneurs, people who had built something from the ground up and were multi-millionaires.

They were happy, generous and prosperous. They were loving and so joyful. When I was in this room with these folks, I found it a privilege and an honor just to be there. I had never been that close to people who were that wealthy on their own accord. They had built something. I’m talking about multi-millionaires who had built three and four businesses.

Being in the same room with those folks caused me to think differently about how I was going to show up in a career going forward. By being in that room, I realized I was capable of living my own dreams and stepping into my purpose, and using my own talents for my benefit, in my own company to serve people in a magnificent way.

Just from breathing the same air as those folks, it wasn’t long before my business was launched and I found myself with more success than I ever imagined that I could expect from my own venture.

The reason I’m telling you this story is because tribe matters. Who you surround yourself with absolutely matters and it’s critical to achieving what you want and feeling the way you want to feel, and being who you want to be.

So let’s play pretend and say that you are surrounded by happy millionaires like I was then. It’s just a matter of time before listening to the way they speak and think and show up before you become a happy millionaire yourself.

If you’re around a bunch of people who are angry and live in a constant state of drama and conflict, it’s just a matter of time before you’re exactly where they are. If you surround yourself with people who don’t have a lot but are all in on creating a lot on and showing up and serving their purpose – creating wealth and impact in the world – it’s just a matter of time before you show up in that same capacity.

I have a mastermind of happy millionaires. They are people in the group who have already attained wealth and happiness. Then in the same mastermind, I have people who maybe haven’t mastered the happiness game and haven’t mastered the money game yet, and we all show up together. By being in the same room – in the same tribe – it’s just a matter of time before we’re all happy millionaires.

Tribe matters and if you think it doesn’t keep doing what you’re doing and watch as your life becomes exactly like those people you’re surrounded by right now.

Your Tribe Matters

This post was previously published on Livesoulout.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock