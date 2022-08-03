Death and Existential Anxiety [Podcast]

YOUR FEAR IS NORMAL

All Humans struggle with thoughts and fears about death and existence from time to time. This is NORMAL! Your relationship with those thoughts and fears is just a bit off the rails right now.

THIS FEAR IS TEMPORARY

Right now you may be crippled by terrifying and obsessive thoughts about death and existence. This is temporary! As you do the work of recovery, these thoughts will lessen and the fear and obsession will decrease.

SHOOT AT THE RIGHT TARGET

You may think that you can only escape this obsession by not fearing death, but this is not true. You must only place the fear of death back into its “normal” position in your life. Shooting at the right target is important!

THE “DEATH VARIABLE”

When we do the automatic math of every day life, we generally assign a VERY low value to the “death variable”. We disregard the impact of death when making our choices and moving through our days.

DISTORTION AND MAGNIFICATION

Your anxious state means you are assigning an artificially high value to the “death variable”. Your fear is magnifying and distorting the role of death and throwing off your “life math”.

LOWERING THE VALUE OF THE DEATH VARIABLE

Your goal is to bring the value of the death variable back down to a normal level to get your “life math” back to normal. Doing the work of recovery removes the distortion/magnification and gets this job done over time.

DO I NEED TO DO “DEATH EXPOSURE”?

Unless you are specifically engaged in ERP work targeting an OCD subtype focused on death or existential thoughts, you do not have to do special “death exposure”. Want to bring your view of death back to its normal place? Get better at all the other things that make you afraid!

FEAR OF DEATH IS NORMAL. OBSESSION WITH DEATH IS FIXABLE.

You may think that you are beyond help because death is real. Death is real, but you can bring your relationship with it back to a normal level and live a normal life again. Recovery will allow you to acknowledge death and consider it without being obsessed with it.

This post was previously published on Theanxioustruth.com.

