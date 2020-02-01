Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / Who Needs Therapy? Treating Psychological Problems

Who Needs Therapy? Treating Psychological Problems

by Leave a Comment


This video answers many common questions that teens may have about mental health treatment. What is therapy? What kinds of therapy are available? How do I know if I need therapy?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
I was basically in a zombie I wouldn’t
00:03
do anything at all I will just sit in my
00:04
room and talk to anyone I wouldn’t even
00:06
eat I wasn’t myself
00:09
I wasn’t thinking as clearly that’s kind
00:11
of at the point where I knew that I
00:13
needed to help I did feel like my life
00:16
was falling apart I did feel like
00:18
everything is falling off track and I
00:20
needed to get back on track when I was
00:23
sick I had no idea how to get my life
00:25
back on track
00:27
talking to somebody about it she sort of
00:29
gave me coping mechanisms and that sort
00:32
of thing first the painter is going
00:34
through therapy was a safe place for me
00:36
it was a place that I could go and I
00:39
could talk about different things that
00:42
bothered me it was because my therapist
00:45
was objective was impartial that I was
00:49
able to trust him so much a lot of
00:51
people don’t really believe in therapy
00:53
and don’t believe that it’s like a very
00:55
legitimate source of health for humans
00:56
for teens but in my situation I can
00:59
honestly say that definitely changed

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.