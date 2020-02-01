Who Needs Therapy? Treating Psychological Problems

—

This video answers many common questions that teens may have about mental health treatment. What is therapy? What kinds of therapy are available? How do I know if I need therapy?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

I was basically in a zombie I wouldn’t

do anything at all I will just sit in my

room and talk to anyone I wouldn’t even

eat I wasn’t myself

I wasn’t thinking as clearly that’s kind

of at the point where I knew that I

needed to help I did feel like my life

was falling apart I did feel like

everything is falling off track and I

needed to get back on track when I was

sick I had no idea how to get my life

back on track

talking to somebody about it she sort of

gave me coping mechanisms and that sort

of thing first the painter is going

through therapy was a safe place for me

it was a place that I could go and I

could talk about different things that

bothered me it was because my therapist

was objective was impartial that I was

able to trust him so much a lot of

people don’t really believe in therapy

and don’t believe that it’s like a very

legitimate source of health for humans

for teens but in my situation I can

honestly say that definitely changed

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.