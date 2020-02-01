Who Needs Therapy? Treating Psychological Problems

—
This video answers many common questions that teens may have about mental health treatment. What is therapy? What kinds of therapy are available? How do I know if I need therapy?
I was basically in a zombie I wouldn’t
do anything at all I will just sit in my
room and talk to anyone I wouldn’t even
eat I wasn’t myself
I wasn’t thinking as clearly that’s kind
of at the point where I knew that I
needed to help I did feel like my life
was falling apart I did feel like
everything is falling off track and I
needed to get back on track when I was
sick I had no idea how to get my life
back on track
talking to somebody about it she sort of
gave me coping mechanisms and that sort
of thing first the painter is going
through therapy was a safe place for me
it was a place that I could go and I
could talk about different things that
bothered me it was because my therapist
was objective was impartial that I was
able to trust him so much a lot of
people don’t really believe in therapy
and don’t believe that it’s like a very
legitimate source of health for humans
for teens but in my situation I can
honestly say that definitely changed
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
