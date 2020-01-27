Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Outtakes #3: Crash Course Psychology

Outtakes #3: Crash Course Psychology

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Okay, I’m not a licensed dog trainer. Do they license dog trainers? Whatever, but I can
00:04
brea- [laughter]
00:05
Aw, that was so good too!
00:08
[laughter]
00:09
That was so real.
00:22
Though, not with the actual sleeping park- park?
00:26
Were his patients just gullible idiots or were thhrwwr
00:30
Except for your eyes, you’re dreaming big dreams and likely feeling- you’re dreaming
00:34
big br-dreams, basically, you’re all hot and bothered, I digitsba hmmm hmmm hmmm hmmm.
00:41
Even if you’ve never taken an illicit drug or been to a cheesy dinner theater where the
00:45
main gah arh gah.
00:47
If you had something traumatic happen to you, you may have dragahbrgbrgr.
00:51
Have I ever told you about my dream to have someone hypnotize me to think I’ve never seen
00:55
Star Wars before so I can watch it again for the first time?
00:59
I think that’s a bad idea.
01:01
Do you think I… I’d be like “this movie sucks.”
01:04
This is terrible.
01:06
3-PO!
01:08
Instead, he had discovered the sleep stage we now call REM or “rabid eye movement.”
01:13
Did you hear “rabid?”
01:14
Yeah, I heard “rabid.”
01:14
Rabid eye movement? [growling]
01:18
It’s similar!
01:19
Pbrrbrbrbrbrbr
01:20
Immediately transitioned to the irregular [bleep].
01:23
Hhnn hhn
01:25
Okay I have a burp here… come on out!
01:30
Get it out. Burp burp. Get it out.
01:32
He designed the famous operant chamber or Skinner box a pha
01:37
What? Did anyone else understand that?
01:39
And this is all interesting and weird and sometimes a little gross but that’s what
01:44
But if brain wave readings show us anything its that there’s a lot going on in your brain
01:48
when you dream, and the physiological function theory suggests that dreaming may promote
01:52
neural development and preserve neural pathways by…
01:57
And the physiological function theory suggests that dreaming may promote neural development
02:01
and preserve neural pathways…
02:05
This is similar to the theory that dreams are pot of, pot, pot of, pot of cognitive…
02:10
By this model dreams draw on our understanding of …. ah nnnnnggg nggggg nnnnggg..
02:15
When German physician Franz Mesmer started all manner of
02:19
too fast.
02:21
During which, he claimed to align their internal magnetic
02:24
fler hee har
02:26
In addition to his magnetic quackery, other physicians didn’t appreciate Mesmer’s kitschy
02:30
penchant [laughter]
02:32
penchant I should probably just say penchant.
02:34
This camp suggests that like actors caught up in an intense.. inanin inanintense… inanin
02:41
inanin inanin… inananananananan… in an intense role… inanin inaninaninaninananinaninaninan….
02:47
inanin. Like actors caught up in an intense role of…
02:53
We’ll be talking about memory in an upcoming lesson
02:55
[blows raspberry]
02:56
Ach.. Aclini…
02:58
A clinician… Clinician is a terrible word.
02:59
A clinicia… Argh!
03:01
[Laughter]
03:02
We don’t file away ever single one of our… [laughter]
03:14
…do exactly what you’d ess.. esspect…
03:16
…complex world of enqwuiwwy… enqwuiwwy… [laughter]
03:21
During his famous coke years in the late twenties and thirties he bl- I skipped a thing!
03:25
Skipped a thing
03:26
…just goes to show that whether you’re a psychologist, a neuroscientist, or a philosopher,
03:30
how our various states of consciousness provide a rich, complex world of inquiry to contemplate,
03:35
showing yet again what a ma– hen ha mh mh mh mh mh…
03:40
We’re all continually reinforcing, shaping, and refining each other’s behaviours both
03:45
internally, intentionally, and accidentally, and externally… all of th–
03:51
A perplexing period…
03:54
..observabubble behaviour [laughter]
03:58
words are weird.
03:59
In everyday life we’re all continually reinforcing, shaping, and refining each other’s behaviours,
04:04
both intentionally and accidentally. We do this with both poth-itive…
04:11
poth-itive…
04:12
Nor is hypnosis a relia- relia- reliabl- blah-
04:16
[laughter]
04:17
And some people are just better at this than others which is essentially what bleeing blagh
04:25
[bleep]
04:25
The resulting withdra-aghl… aghl… the resulting withdrahhhhhhl
04:30
He didn’t study human stomachs, though, ’cause of the dis.. the.. the… the procedures were
04:34
terrible … and and cruel
04:38
if you’re wondering why.
04:39
Our various states of consciousness provid– eughhh.
04:43
The research that’s gone into how …
04:45
[burp]
04:48
yah I can hear it in my mouth
04:53
just try’na make you quit.
04:58
It’s gonna be good it’s gonna be good when I get it.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.