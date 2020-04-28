Imperfect Allies – Repeat

We revisit a conversation from earlier this year where we explored how men can be allies if their behavior towards women has been problematic. Our guest Omar talks about being called out and having to question his role as an ally.

We’re on hiatus until October, we’ll be back with another episode before then.

Guests:

Omar Aziz, co-host of The Samovar Network podcast http://www.thesamovarnetwork.com/podcast/

Hosts and producers:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Co-producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

