7 Things You Didn’t Know About Cyber Threat Intelligence

Gathering information regarding potential threats to your company is imperative beyond doubt. But it is indeed a challenging task.

Cyber threat intelligence studies suggest that every 39 seconds, a hacker attacks devices with internet access. With each passing year, the number of cyber-attacks is increasing.

To gather intelligence about possible threats, constant site traffic monitoring is important to identify suspicious behavior. But simply knowing what is cyber threat intelligence is not enough. The real value lies in putting this information to use and protecting your network, for the overall safety of your enterprise.

Here are seven interesting facts about cyber threat intelligence that not many people know.

1. Helps in increasing value and saving money

Considering the current status, every company requires cyber-threat intelligence because the number of cyber-attacks is constantly increasing and never going down. Generally, the company owners treat the cyber threat intelligence as something that does not hand out to the company’s profitability. But in fact, cyber threat intelligence provides a considerable amount to the company’s revenue indirectly it adds to the digital assets. Cyber threat intelligence can be effortlessly linked to a short-lived amount acknowledged by everybody. This is carried out by analyzing the negative effects of cyber threat intelligence on the company’s annual profit and fixing that damage at the earliest. Clear and comprehensive reports make it easier for the executives to understand the contribution of cyber threat intelligence to the company.

2. Cyber threat intelligence relies on proper communication

It is totally normal for employees of a company belonging to different departments to communicate in different languages. Here, the term language is used to define an employee’s perspective on the risk factors and the primary objective of cyber intelligence that surround the other department. Cyber threat intelligence should not be isolated from others to have effective communication among different departments. The potential of cyber threat intelligence can be escalated by unifying it with the daily performance of the organization.

3. It plays a significant part in critical decision making

Along with protecting vulnerability and potential attacks, cyber threat intelligence can provide useful insights into the organization. Early detection of risks and upcoming threats helps neutralize the attacks easily as the analysts have sufficient time to deal with this. The ability of cyber threat intelligence to detect problems and solve them before they even affect the organization is critical as it helps you make finer decisions. This feature also reduces the investigation time considerably and helps you understand the source of the threat, cause, and whether the Dark Web is involved or not.

4. Cyber threat intelligence is developing rapidly

Cyber threats in recent years are targeting small businesses . 51% of small businesses faced severe cyber-attacks in the previous five years. This indicates that the need for cyber threat intelligence increases rapidly and is employed by every organization irrespective of its size and revenue. Threat intelligence is evolving with new features every year that make it impossible for hackers to break down the company’s firewall.

5. Strategic threat intelligence is crucial for high-level protection

Strategic threat intelligence is a major fragment that provides an in-depth report on the company’s threat landscape. This helps the security professionals to implement high-level security strategies depending on the vulnerabilities observed.

6. Security teams rely on tactical and technical threat intelligence

These two fragments prepare a thorough report exclusively for the security team. The insights provided are mainly used to strengthen the existing features and services. Technical intelligence analyses the source of these attacks, scan the IP address and eradicate them.

7. Operational threat intelligence is critical

The major challenge faced by operational threat intelligence is that threat communication happens in secret chat rooms and end-to-end encrypted channels , which are difficult to access. Because of the same reason, it is not easy to collect the large volume of data associated with these private chat rooms. Threats generally use confusing and difficult language to communicate, which is exclusively used among threat groups.

Cyber threat intelligence works by integrating data collected from numerous intelligence feeds. Efficient information and threat analysis are the central features of cyber threat intelligence. The need for cyber threat intelligence, their importance, and the less known facts about them are discussed above.

