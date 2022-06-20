Conversational AI vs. AI Assistant What Is the Difference

—

An AI assistant is any software that can understand your needs and wants through natural language models, context, and situation awareness with the help of machine learning algorithms. Once identified, it can fulfill your requests via various channels such as text or voice. An AI assistant can also complete tasks without human intervention, saving time and labor while enhancing the user experience.

An artificial conversation entity – or conversational AI – is an AI assistant that interacts with people through a chat interface. It can talk, listen, and complete tasks like humans do. Chatbots are the most recent and prominent applications of artificial conversation entities. Enterprises are turning to chatbots to improve digital customer engagement and lower operational costs.

A conversational AI is a sub-category of AI Assistant, where consumers interact with chatbots through a conversational interface. The chatbot’s primary aim is to understand the consumer’s query, respond, and act accordingly. It can be integrated into multiple channels, such as voice, text, and video, to provide users with convenience.

The Benefits of Artificial Conversation Entities

These entities can be used to perform tasks that humans cannot perform as fast or as accurately. For example, it can interact with your customers to make things faster and easier for you. As a result, your customers will be able to reach you quickly and on time and will also have a great experience.

The Benefits of an AI Assistant

Most customer service applications are already using chatbots. For example, the US Veterans Affairs uses chatbots to answer questions and solve problems faster. However, chatbots can also be used to complete multiple tasks in a short time frame. They can do this by enabling instant responses even if the person is unavailable at that time or place.

Differences Between AI Assistant and Conversational AI

AI Assistants are usually integrated into a bot or an app powered by machine learning algorithms . It is always plugged in through specific channels to get the information required for the user’s request.

The conversational entity or chatbot is computer-based software that interacts with people only through a chat interface. It can talk, listen, and complete tasks just like humans do. The AI uses natural language processing and context to improve customer engagement and overall customer satisfaction. Artificial Conversation entity is the future of customer services and is already being used by multiple global organizations.

When Should You Use Which?

It would help if you used AI assistants when you want to improve customer engagement and achieve higher satisfaction scores. An AI assistant is great for high-touch interactions such as support, technical questions, and high-value tasks.

An artificial conversation entity works best for low-touch interactions such as transactional support, real-time notifications about critical issues, self-service help desk tickets, etc.

Artificial conversation entities and AI assistants are different because of their purpose and operation. Conversation entity is interactive software that can respond to your needs using natural language processing and contextual awareness. On the other hand, AI assistants are powerful software that works over various channels, such as text, voice, voice calls, and in-person interactions. However, both these systems improve customer satisfaction by understanding users’ communications.

The nature of AI assistants is a mix of both AI and chatbots. Where an AI assistant attempts to emulate the human experience, it is also capable of interacting with users by using a chat interface. An AI assistant can integrate chatbots into its interface and use natural language processing to interact with users.

The main difference between artificial conversation entities and chatbots lies in their operations. AI assistants are real-time artificial conversational entity agents performing specific tasks independently. On the other hand, an artificial conversation entity is software that interacts with you by using text or voice.

Bottom Line

Both AI assistants and conversation entities can deliver the same user experience. However, the two systems use different mechanisms to provide an outstanding customer experience. So whether you’re implementing a chatbot, it’s essential to keep your target audience in mind and ensure they’re always happy with the interactions.

