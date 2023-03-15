How To Save Music From TikTok

—

The social media network TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon among young people around the world. It allows people to share short clips of themselves with strangers and friends. Whether they’re performing the latest dance craze or talking politics, their videos are always interesting and insightful. Individuals may find that they like certain songs featured in the TikTok videos they’ve watched.

Is it possible to download those songs? It has never been easier. Just follow the information below to download songs from TikTok.

Finding Music

First, the user needs to learn how to find music on TikTok. Thankfully, there are several easy methods to achieve this goal. For starters, the user can scroll through their page. They can also use the search bar. When using the search bar, the user can easily find trending songs in specific categories such as pop or hip-hop.

Finally, there is the possibility of using the TikTok Sounds Library. The library provides immediate access to every song on the platform. Plus, these songs are sorted based on trends and genre making it easy for users to find what they want.

How To Save Sounds

Eventually, the user will want to download the songs they’ve found. Whether they’re downloading a rock song or a hip-hop song, the process will be straightforward. First, they’ll need to open the TikTok app. Start by searching for the song that you’d like to download. Again, you may need to scour through your page or use the search bar. Once you’ve found the video in question, you must tap the sound bottom in the corner.

Then, you can add that song to your favorite. You can also use this feature to find other videos using the song in question. Make sure that the bookmark icon is not selected. Once you’re ready to access the songs you’ve saved, you’ll need to go back to the For You section. Then, you can click the create option in the center.

From there, you can add the song to your video. Select to add music and choose your favorites. Truthfully, it is quick and easy to get music from TikTok when following these steps.

Saving Elsewhere

The user may decide that they’d prefer to download the song to their iPhone or as an MP3. Ultimately, this will be trickier but it isn’t overly difficult. If you wish to save any audio track to your phone, you must save the entire TikTok video. Then, you can listen to the song whenever you want. Just save the video using the Share feature. You can also download songs in MP3 format, but you will need a third-party downloader.

Regardless, it is never difficult to find the songs that you want and download them. It is also possible to learn more about the song before buying it on a popular marketplace.

Summary

TikTok users love the platform thanks to the quirky videos and music. It is easy to download any audio track from TikTok by following the steps provided above. Songs can even be downloaded to an iPhone or saved as an MP3.

