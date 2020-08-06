The 9 Best Family-Friendly Trips from Denver

As a father, living in one of the most densely inhabited cities in the nation can be quite a hassle sometimes. However, the geographical location of Denver – close to the Rocky Mountains and to some of the most beautiful national parks in the country – make it pretty easy to escape from city life for a few days to nearby destinations with your family. The proximity to many natural sights calls for a family trip, where children and parents will create unforgettable memories as they reconnect with mother nature. Regardless of the season, Colorado is ideal for ski holidays in the winter, or hiking and camping in the summer. Neighboring states, such as Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, New Mexico, are also a short flight away that make weekend getaways a very attractive deal. With so many beautiful destinations nearby, it’s always possible to discover new places for family trips in Colorado.

Day trips around Denver

The Mile High City is close to numerous national parks that are home to impressive mountains, serene lakes, and rare wildlife. As a parent, you most likely prefer a day trip close to the city, where your kids can safely play in an outdoor environment. This type of excursion is also ideal for adults as the fast pace of modern life has alienated us from the healing power of nature.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

The 3,000-mile mountain range spanning from British Columbia to New Mexico crosses the beautiful state of Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park is a one-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver, thus allowing you to spend a full day outdoors. Blessed with the ‘Rockies’ presence, the 415 square miles of Rocky Mountain National Park offer a plethora of outdoor activities for the whole family. The most common are hiking, fishing, hunting, mountain biking, skiing, horseback riding, and snowboarding. If you wish for a more exclusive experience, then guided tours for children are a great option. Experts will introduce you and your kids to the history, flora, and fauna of the Park. Other activities include lake cruises and scenic drives, such as the Trail Ridge Road. After reaching a high altitude, like Rainbow Curve, you can finally nail that family photo.

Garden of the Gods, Colorado

The Garden of the Gods, with its 6000-foot sandy rock formations, is only 68 miles away from Denver. Visitors are wonderstruck by the contrast of the verdant surroundings with the rugged sand mountains. The ‘Visitor & Nature Center and museum’ of this National Natural Landmark is one of the most visited site in the Colorado Springs region. Interactive presentations invite visitors to get to know as much as they can about the history of this natural wonder that dates back to the prehistoric times. Kids aged 7 to 12 years old can attend the Junior Ranger program and learn all the inside information about the Park. After two hours, your kids will claim their Junior badge and certificate. In the meantime, parents can go hiking or rock climbing. Volunteers offer free guided nature walks and share their knowledge on the wildlife and geology of the area.

Colorado Springs

Garden of the Gods is just one of the many places to visit in Colorado Springs. The whole region is an outdoor playground for people of all ages. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is always a favorite for children of all ages. There are more than 750 animals and 150 species in the zoological park, but the highlight for most kids is usually the giraffe herd. A fascinating train ride in the scenic nature is also a must-do. The train crosses trails inside forests next to the lake and climbs up to Pikes Peak. Other famous rides include the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad and the Royal Gorge Route Railroad. Admittedly, the most breathtaking panoramic views are to be found in Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. The highlight activity here is hopping on the Aerial Gondolas, which are totally safe for children. From 2,200 feet, you’ll delight in the vistas of the mountain ranges, Gorge Bridge, and Arkansas River. Once you have paid the entrance fee, you can ride the Aerial Gondolas as many times as you want. In the Park, there’s also a three-story playland for children with a huge carousel, slides, tunnels, and towers that it always a favorite with the little ones.

Weekend Getaways from Denver

Day trips are fun, but they don’t last long. If you’re thinking about escaping the city for a weekend or a few more days, then we have three suggestions within a short flight from the Denver International Airport. The airport is located 30 minutes outside of downtown Denver and is easily reached by car, taxi, or public transportation. If you have a lot of luggage, driving is going to be the most convenient option. Check the DIA parking rates and availability before you leave to minimize potential complications.

Moab, Utah

Just an hour flight away, but in a whole different landscape from mountainous Colorado, Moab in Utah is world-famous for the dramatic sandstone arches, rocks, and other natural formations of the same geological material. The nearby Arches National Park is a hub for outdoor recreation. It is said to be among the most visited national parks in the US, covering more than 73,000 acres. Hiking is the number one activity with many trails to choose from. Every trail finishes with a rewarding view from the top, the most famous being the Delicate Arch trail. Water, sun protection, and proper clothing are essential to protect you from dehydration and sunburn. Park rangers at the Visitor Center will give you all the necessary information before starting your journey. Kids love camping, and what more exciting than camping at a place like the Arch National Park. After the sun sets, have your cameras ready to capture a sky full of stars. Fly into Canyonlands Field Airport (CNY), which is located just 18 miles from Moab.

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Within an hour and ten minutes from Denver, you’ll land in Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Wyoming. From there, Teton Village is just 18 miles away. Grand Teton National Park is ideal for an outdoor excursion with kids. There are numerous activities, from hiking in the Hidden Falls Trail to rafting in the Snake River. String Lake, at the foothills of the Grand Tetons, is perfect for kids to swim as the water is shallow and calm. For some extra fun in the water, families can go canoeing or paddleboarding. This is possible in String Lake, but also elsewhere, such as Leigh Lake and Jackson Lake, where you can also enjoy a picnic. Spending a day or more in the National Park means that you’ll have close encounters with wildlife, like bison, moose, and elks. In the vast acreage of the Park, also live Grizzly and Black bears, but as long as you don’t come close to their dens, they have no intention to harm you.

Sandia Peak Tramway, New Mexico

Flying from Denver to Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) takes only one hour and a half. Within an hour from the airport or the city of Albuquerque, you’ll be in the Sandia Mountains. The top thing to do in the Sandia Mountains is to get on the Sandia Peak Tramway, the third-longest aerial tramway in the world. From 10,378 feet, you’ll see all the mountain’s peaks, canyons, and the Rio Grande Valley. The ride lasts 15 minutes. Visitors prefer to come to Sandia Peak in the winter for skiing. Kids above five years old can also take some ski lessons. This doesn’t rule out a summer visit, ideal for escaping the summer heat of the city. Spring is the best period to go hiking on the Sandia Mountains with more than a hundred trails. After a day of skiing or hiking, there are great restaurants in the area to satisfy your appetite.

Road Trips from Denver

We saved road trips for last. If you enjoy driving in nature, we have three recommendations for you that are suitable all year round, from the scorching summer to the cold winter months.

Aspen, Colorado

Planning a family road trip to Aspen from Denver is a perfect idea for three reasons: short distance, outstanding natural landscapes along the route, and an idyllic getaway destination. The first stop en route from Denver could be Idaho Springs, for a dip in the natural hot spring water or a spa retreat. The picturesque village of Georgetown is also worth a stop for taking a stroll in the city center or maybe checking out the museum and exhibitions about its gold mining history. The cozy little town of Vail could be your last stop for grabbing a bite or shopping before reaching your final destination.

Aspen is most popular for winter vacations because of its ski and winter sports reputation. There are ski and snowboarding lessons for beginners and kids. However, Aspen is equally worthwhile visiting in summer. In addition to hiking, horseback riding, fishing, rafting, and paragliding, there are many artistic and cultural events, such as music festivals and theater performances.

Palisade, Colorado

Located about four hours from Denver, Palisade is known as being home to the best wines in Colorado. However, there are also other things to do beyond wineries. Road-bike paths will direct you to explore farms, and local fruit stands. “The Fruit Loop” is a famous bike route along the Colorado River and through vineyards. Two monuments of high importance are close to Palisade, the Grand Mesa National Forest, and the Colorado National Monument, both fairly stunning, each in its own unique way. Grand Mesa National Forest is the largest flat-topped mountain in the world and home to 300 lakes and to numerous wildlife species. In the winter, many winter sports lovers make it to the top for activities like snowshoeing and skiing. Contrarily, the Colorado National Monument is a desert land well-known for its red rock towering formations. In the canyon live wild animals such as coyotes, bobcats, foxes, desert bighorns, and more.

Bighorn National Forest, Wyoming

If you’re interested in a long road trip across Colorado borders, then Bighorn National Forest might be something for your family. It’s a six-hour drive from Denver, but it’s worth the effort. The best road to follow for stunning scenery is the Crazy Woman Canyon Road. Down the Canyon, there’s a river running through massive rocks. As you drive, you’ll see many signs of campsites where you can set your tent or park your camper. Inside the forest, there are four traditional ranches that have survived over time. There, you can go horseback riding or go hiking in one of the 17 described trails, many of which are kid-friendly. If you prefer something more laidback, then fishing or a boat ride will be time worth-spent.

As a father, it’s important to spend time with your family. Try one of these trips to de-stress and reconnect.

