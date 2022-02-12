Making the Bed

Everything is a war.

Everything is a race.

We will fight in Ukraine and the South China Sea soon. We will war to ‘control’ Nature; ‘check.’ Proxies; ‘check.’ War everywhere without end; ‘check.’ The race to be THE ONE; ‘check. It is our time to do these things; ‘check.’

Evolve.Don’t Evolve. That is our ‘question.’

Further, people have fought for as long as we have records to be THE ONE in any given territory.

We can blame the structure of the race if we want (men guard territory so women can bear and raise young children) but at a certain level it stops being funny, it stops being ‘the way things are right now,’ it becomes, ‘this will be a fight to the end for this particular race at this time by form not function.’

So I can ask:

Do people matter more than the things we make?

What do we make?

Territories. Laws. Paintings. Music.

(culture)

Money. Power.

The Truth.

Without people, we don’t exist. We have to ‘have’ ‘people’ if we are to have our race. To show I care, I am trying to help people ‘qua’ ‘people.’ This goes against USA law and taboo, probably those of many other ‘cultures’ too.

So I Ask:

What about territories?

We have forgotten what it was like to be supine to Nature, not co-eval. Google ‘genetics’ and ‘AI’ to see how we are making Nature supine to us.

We believe we own all territory we choose to own. The Houthis want to own what we call Yemen. The southerners want to own all humans on Earth. Both are on their way.

Laws.Paintings.Music.Culture.History.Mental territories all ‘written’ by ‘the victor.’ To say this again, we are talking about how to manage what people make, like currency, culture, laws, machines, the living (it takes female and male to ‘make’ the living). What do ‘the living’ do in our various societies?

Why do I care? According to the Dictates of Capitalism, I can only care about who or what gives me money and power. Technically, I should not care about people ‘qua people.’ But, I do.

Go ‘figure.’

Here is what I think and feel right now (as a 65-year-old white human female in the USA). Either people will evolve (my highest instincts) or they will prove my basest instincts correct: people should go extinct but that will happen over time (1,500 years or so). They will cleave to money, power, territory, and culture as ‘stability’ to their last breath. Nothing else will matter, as now: not the climate, public health, not laws, not customs, not taboos; only what was wanted from the past. Go ahead and look at our various pasts on ‘google’ and wherever ‘else’ you wish to ‘look.’

‘Make’ ‘up’ ‘your’ ‘own’ ‘mind.’

But I predict: ‘Things’ will ‘go’ ‘as they will go’ for about 1,500 years or ‘change’ ‘forever’.

—

—

