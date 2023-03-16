TTPM Announces Spring 2023 Most Wanted List!

TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear, is excited to announce their Spring 2023 Most Wanted List. The Spring list highlights toys they believe will be fan-favorites across three categories: Imaginative Play, Collectibles, and Creative Play.

“Innovation in creative and imaginative toys are at an all-time high. We’re seeing an increase in on-screen characters coming off-screen and encouraging play in new ways,” said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM. “Spring is the perfect time to put down the screens and play. This list will help guide parents and gift givers to find the toys that are right for their kids. It’s the ultimate spring shopping list for kids of all ages.”

The Spring 2023 TTPM Most Wanted List will be highlighted at the TTPM Spring Showcase on March 14 in New York City.

For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit their TikTok channel TheToyAuthority.

TTPM Spring 2023 Most Wanted List (in alphabetical order)



Creative Play:

Bluey Dance Mode Bubble Mic by Little Kids, Inc.

Deluxe Dippin’ Designs Enchanted Egg Wrap Kit by Little Kids

Little Tikes Splash Beach by MGA

LEGO Icons Botanical Collection Wildflower Bouquet by LEGO

LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by LEGO

Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Foodie Blends by Hasbro

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset by Hasbro

Shimmer ‘n Sparkle Glitter & Shimmer Airbrush Designer by Cra-Z-Art



Collectibles:

BumBumz by Jazwares

Disney Doorables

Multipeek Series 9 by Just Play

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle by Hasbro

L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Makeover Series by MGA

Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe Series and Diner Series by MGA



Imaginative Play:

CoComelon HugMees Cody by Jazwares

Cry Babies Magic Tears Tropical Series Shiny Shells by IMC Toys

Disney Frozen Snow Color Reveal Dolls by Mattel

Disney Princess Ariel Movie Dolls by Mattel

Little Live Pets Surprise Chick Hatching House by Moose Toys

Magic Mixies Color Surprise Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys

Monster High Skulltimate Series Dolls by Mattel

My First Barbie by Mattel

PAW Patrol Aqua Pups Whale Patroller Team Vehicle by Spin Master

Sesame Street Learn with Elmo Phone by Just Play

Squishmallows Avery the Mallard Duck by Jazwares

