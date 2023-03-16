TTPM Announces Spring 2023 Most Wanted List!

TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear, is excited to announce their Spring 2023 Most Wanted List. The Spring list highlights toys they believe will be fan-favorites across three categories: Imaginative Play, Collectibles, and Creative Play.
“Innovation in creative and imaginative toys are at an all-time high. We’re seeing an increase in on-screen characters coming off-screen and encouraging play in new ways,” said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM. “Spring is the perfect time to put down the screens and play. This list will help guide parents and gift givers to find the toys that are right for their kids. It’s the ultimate spring shopping list for kids of all ages.”
The Spring 2023 TTPM Most Wanted List will be highlighted at the TTPM Spring Showcase on March 14 in New York City.
For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit their TikTok channel TheToyAuthority.
TTPM Spring 2023 Most Wanted List (in alphabetical order)
Creative Play:
Bluey Dance Mode Bubble Mic by Little Kids, Inc.
Deluxe Dippin’ Designs Enchanted Egg Wrap Kit by Little Kids
Little Tikes Splash Beach by MGA
LEGO Icons Botanical Collection Wildflower Bouquet by LEGO
LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by LEGO
Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Foodie Blends by Hasbro
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset by Hasbro
Shimmer ‘n Sparkle Glitter & Shimmer Airbrush Designer by Cra-Z-Art
Collectibles:
BumBumz by Jazwares
Disney Doorables
Multipeek Series 9 by Just Play
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle by Hasbro
L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Makeover Series by MGA
Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe Series and Diner Series by MGA
Imaginative Play:
CoComelon HugMees Cody by Jazwares
Cry Babies Magic Tears Tropical Series Shiny Shells by IMC Toys
Disney Frozen Snow Color Reveal Dolls by Mattel
Disney Princess Ariel Movie Dolls by Mattel
Little Live Pets Surprise Chick Hatching House by Moose Toys
Magic Mixies Color Surprise Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys
Monster High Skulltimate Series Dolls by Mattel
My First Barbie by Mattel
PAW Patrol Aqua Pups Whale Patroller Team Vehicle by Spin Master
Sesame Street Learn with Elmo Phone by Just Play
Squishmallows Avery the Mallard Duck by Jazwares
