Discovery+ Revives First Mega-Hit Paranormal Television Show ‘Ghost Hunters’ at New York Comic Con!

At the just announced Ghost Hunters Live! The panel is the revival of the series that started it all! discovery+ presents the paranormal investigators and stars of mega-hit series Ghost Hunters, LIVE! at Comic-Con!

Join Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti, along with special guests Amy Bruni and Adam Berry (Kindred Spirits) on the ultimate panel for the superfans of the paranormal OGs.

Those in attendance will have the chance to ask their own burning questions and get a sneak peek of the new season with the team back together. Plus, they’ll receive an EXCLUSIVE giveaway and be among the first to hear an exciting announcement from the team!

Ghost Hunters, New Season Sneak Peek: Begins Streaming Sunday, October 31 on discovery+ as part of Discovery’s cross-brand “Ghostober” programming extravaganza.

Ghost Hunters comes exclusively to discovery+ with a brand-new season featuring original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti. A special Halloween event kicks off the new run, as the TAPS team takes back the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations. Joining the hunt inside one of America’s scariest prisons are a few familiar faces and special guests, including Amy Bruni and Adam Berry (Kindred Spirits, Ghost Hunters).

Follow the “Ghost Hunters” on Twitter

@Jchawes, @stevegonsalves1,@davetango and @sharimarie826

#GhostHunters

Follow the “Kindred Spirits” team on Twitter

@Amybruni, @AdamJBerry

Follow @discoveryplus onInstagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Images courtesy of @discoveryplus