Enter The 36 Cinema!: Martial Art Classics Live Stream!

36 Cinema is a new platform from the folks at 36 Chambers.

36 Cinema was developed in partnership with Shopify. They are creating a first-of-its-kind experience: live streaming some of thier favorite movies while bringing in respected film experts to provide live commentary.

The hope is that the live commentary will give viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the movies they love.

On Friday, July 10th at 9:15pm EDT, 36 Cinema will be live streaming “Furie“(1h 40m / TV-14 / Action, Drama, Thriller) on 36cinema.com.

Warrington Hudlin—acclaimed director, producer, and actor—and Lady Sensei—Founding President of the Women’s Martial Arts Network—will provide live commentary during this special presentation.

Their collective knowledge related to martial arts, film, and “Furie” will give viewers a deeper appreciation for the movies they love.

Watch the trailer:

“Furie” stars Veronica Ngo, who also produced the film, as a notorious former gang leader whose daughter is kidnapped. She will go to any lengths to bring her daughter home.



Doors open at 8:15pm EDT with the movie starting at 9:15pm EDT. Customers will receive a link to the live stream 1 hour prior to showtime. “Furie” has a runtime of 100 minutes.

Viewers will also be able to ask the moderators questions during the screening. Mustafa Shaikh—co-founder of 36 Chambers—will be moderating the screening!

If demand matches prior showings, 36 Chambers will cut off sales prior to showtime to ensure ticket purchasers have the best streaming experience possible

ABOUT THE MOVIE

FURIE (2019): When a little girl is kidnapped by a trafficking ring, they soon find they messed with the wrong child. Her mother, a notorious former gang leader, is close on their trail and will go to any lengths to bring her daughter home.

A Well Go USA release.

Purchase tickets

ABOUT 36 CHAMBERS

36 Chambers is a lifestyle company founded by RZA and Mustafa Shaikh to house projects at the intersection of music, film, and fashion. In addition to releasing the soundtrack for Wu-Tang Clan’s acclaimed documentary “Wu-Tang: Of Mics & Men,” 36 Chambers has released “Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues” and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Intoxicated EP.” The company has also collaborated with PETA and the Asian Art Museum on fashion releases that utilize sustainable materials.

