I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Lisa De La Cruz, the awesome host of The Wonder Of Ivy at last years DerpyCon in Morristown, NJ.

She interviewed Geeks of color about Diversity At Cons, you can watch here:

This follow-up podcast, featuring the work I do at All Things Geek, was the first I hope of MSNY to come, surrounding our shared love of Cosplay, Anime, Geek Culture. We enjoyed a rich discussion of topical issues surrounding Gatekeeping, the unique hurdles Cosplayers of Color face within Cosplay Communities, the impact on Content creators during the current Pandemic and Social Justice within Popular Culture.

Listen to All Things Black & Geek ft Alexander Yarde from The Wonder of Ivy Podcast on Apple Podcasts here.



You should definitely follow her podcast and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

I’ll be interviewing her soon in an All Things Geek exclusive!

Art credit – Lisa De La Cruz / Author / Funimation