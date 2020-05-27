Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / Yen Press Details New Manga!

Yen Press Details New Manga!

Yen Press Details: 4 New Acquisitions Set For October Release!

by Leave a Comment

Yen Press announcement on Twitter for their latest releases coming this fall!

 

Highschool DVD Light Novel debut:


High School DxD (light novel) by Ichiei Ishibumi

Most of Issei Hyoudou’s perverted life has been filled with dreams about having a harem, so it’s not a great sign when one of his dates ends with his murder! He’s fortunate enough to be revived by a beautiful girl, but his luck ends after he discovers his school is filled to the brim with deadly angels and demons!

 

Sedako at the End of the World manga launch:

Sadako at the End of the World by story by Koma Natsumi, editorial supervision by Koji Suzuk

After the world comes to an end, a pair of sisters play a certain infamous video tape-but Sadako appears, they’re just happy to meet another girl in this post-apocalyptic world.

 

Three Days of Happiness manga launch:

Three Days of Happiness (light novel) by Sugaru Miaki, illustrated by Shōichi Taguchi

In this dark, moody love story, college student Kusunoki decides to sell off the next thirty years of his life at a mysterious shop in exchange for money-and maybe a chance to find something worth living for.

 

In the Land of Leadale Light Novel debut:

In the Land of Leadale (light novel) by Ceez, artwork by Tenmaso

The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?


All of these upcoming releases will be available in-print and digitally! Review copies will be available closer to the release dates. I’ll be reviewing them ASAP!

Stay tuned for more updates soon!

 

Art credit- Yen Press

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

