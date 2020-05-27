Yen Press Details New Manga!

Yen Press announcement on Twitter for their latest releases coming this fall!

Highschool DVD Light Novel debut:

And the moment you've all been waiting for… Here it is, everyone. The High School DxD light novels are coming your way this October! pic.twitter.com/64Bz0Y3PiS — Yen Press (@yenpress) May 21, 2020



High School DxD (light novel) by Ichiei Ishibumi

Most of Issei Hyoudou’s perverted life has been filled with dreams about having a harem, so it’s not a great sign when one of his dates ends with his murder! He’s fortunate enough to be revived by a beautiful girl, but his luck ends after he discovers his school is filled to the brim with deadly angels and demons!

Sedako at the End of the World manga launch:

Coming October 2020! – Sadako at the End of the World After the world comes to an end, a pair of sisters play a certain infamous video tape… But when Sadako appears, they're just happy to meet another girl in this post-apocalyptic world.

Sadako at the End of the World by story by Koma Natsumi, editorial supervision by Koji Suzuk

After the world comes to an end, a pair of sisters play a certain infamous video tape-but Sadako appears, they’re just happy to meet another girl in this post-apocalyptic world.

Three Days of Happiness manga launch:

Coming October 2020! – Three Days of Happiness Kusunoki decides to sell off the next thirty years of his life at a mysterious shop in exchange for money—and maybe a chance to find something worth living for. pic.twitter.com/28yoJHFT3W — Yen Press (@yenpress) May 21, 2020

Three Days of Happiness (light novel) by Sugaru Miaki, illustrated by Shōichi Taguchi

In this dark, moody love story, college student Kusunoki decides to sell off the next thirty years of his life at a mysterious shop in exchange for money-and maybe a chance to find something worth living for.

In the Land of Leadale Light Novel debut:

Coming October 2020! – In the Land of Leadale (light novel) The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. How did she end up in a place that looks like her game…except 200 years later? pic.twitter.com/Dz5mkizESv — Yen Press (@yenpress) May 21, 2020

In the Land of Leadale (light novel) by Ceez, artwork by Tenmaso

The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?



All of these upcoming releases will be available in-print and digitally! Review copies will be available closer to the release dates. I’ll be reviewing them ASAP!

Stay tuned for more updates soon!

Art credit- Yen Press