We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / An Amazing Story Gets Told in ‘Jackie Robinson’

An Amazing Story Gets Told in ‘Jackie Robinson’

Learn about a man who dared to take a chance and changed things for the better

by Leave a Comment

Hear about an inspiring person in ‘Jackie Robinson’

I have had fun reading graphic novels based on people from history. It is exciting to learn all about them, and see their lives unfold in the pages. When I heard about Jackie Robinson I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Jackie Robinson here:

In an era of discrimination, Jack Roosevelt “Jackie” Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s race barrier. Before Robinson took his place at first base, the majors discriminated against African-American athletes, denying them a chance to compete. Despite facing harassment from fans and other players, Robinson stayed focused on the game, becoming the MLB Rookie of the Year in 1947 and later a baseball legend. This graphic biography follows Robinson’s time on semi-pro teams, his days in the US military, and his history-making experience with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

This was a really good graphic novel. It took place in a darker time in this country’s history, when discrimination was still very prevalent. Hearing one man take these challenges head on was truly inspiring. No matter how rough things got, they refused to let it stop them from playing a game they loved. As this tale comes to a close, we hear about other people who got to play this game thanks to this person. If you are a fan of Jackie Robinson then this is a graphic novel you will want to check out.

Jackie Robinson is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

