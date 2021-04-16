Changing the World Through Literature: The Mission and Passion of Dr. Abeer Fahim

—

For many of her readers around the world, the name Abeer Fahim means a lot. It means hope, inspiration, determination, brilliance, positivity, and resilience. And with good reason too; this modern-day author has been using her talents to inspire, encourage and empower people around the world. And her efforts have been garnering tremendous success.

A Remarkable Academic

Dr. Fahim, Assistant Professor of English at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic (UAE), completed three levels of tertiary level education resulting in her being conferred with a bachelor’s degree in English, a Master’s degree in English Literary Studies, and a Ph.D. in American Literature. This academic expert has spoken at illustrious events hosted at Harvard and Oxford Universities, Dartmouth College, and many others. She has also shared her expertise with the world through her 2017 TedX talk entitled ‘ Reading and the Narratives of Life’.

A Superbly Talented Writer

The literature that Dr. Fahim creates is far from typical. As her readers have happily discovered, this writer’s work does more than entertain. It also inspires, educates, and encourages. Her novel ‘Her Seven Days in Bali’ has been read by thousands of people around the world. But the book is more than just a story. It serves as inspiration for many people who face difficult circumstances.

Readers have been so positively impacted by the novel that many have felt compelled to share their experiences publicly. One reader posted on Facebook that ‘Abeer is a wonderful writer and her book “Her Seven days in Bali” really motivated me as also Abeer’s quotes.” Another reader, commenting on Dr. Fahim’s novel, declared that ‘Sometimes we just have to see it throughout others in order for us to turn the page and start over… better… you’ll have to read it and see.’ One reviewer on goodreads.com states that ‘I loved this book! I believe that we all go through difficult times trying to find closure. We need to understand that closure comes from within ourselves, that we are in charge of our life. Thank you, Abeer, for this beautiful story’.

People who need motivation and inspiration can look to Dr. Fahim’s literary creations. Her thoughtful, beautifully crafted quotes and poems are designed to trigger positive perceptions of life and the future.

Each day, Fahim gifts the world with beautifully crafted gems such as the one that appears below:

With a vast collection of introspective quotes in her collection ( and two books in progress), Dr. Fahim is a reservoir of inspiration to women around the world. The powerful impact of her literary works has earned Dr. Fahim a social media following that exceeds 170, 000.

Every woman has a down day or goes through some form of struggle. Dr. Fahim has found a way to use the most powerful tool there is to give these women something they truly need- reassurance, guidance, hope, and confidence.

