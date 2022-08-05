The City Faces a New Threat in ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie

A new threat is coming in ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie

As a kid I loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I enjoyed watching the animated TV show, had a bunch of the toys and played all of the video games. In my adult years I still consider myself a big fan of this series. When I heard about the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie here:

The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy – the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

I had a blast watching this movie. Leonardo is now leader of the team, and his methods are by no means perfect. They stop a simple heist involving two familiar foes, but sadly someone still gets their hands on a strange looking object. After April bumps into a mysterious figure, they get taken back to the lair. It is here they reveal who they are, and at first this family thinks they are crazy. But a picture of the same object changes their minds real quick, and they rush to stop the Foot from using it. Sadly they are too late and a powerful group of foes have returned to conquer Earth. What follows is a gripping story that has this team facing insurmountable odds but they refuse to give up. As this film comes to a close life for this family will never be the same.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is available now on Netflix.