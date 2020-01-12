Corona Might be in Serious Danger in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’

A serious threat comes to Corona in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’

Last time on Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Cass found out she had an amazing power. She somehow was able to create red rocks that showed people their worst fear. When they made it Corona, the whole kingdom faced a huge crisis. Lance and Eugene tried to keep the villagers entertained, while Varian and Rapunzel worked on a way to get rid of them. As this episode came to a close they found a way to save everyone, but Cass’s evil plan has only just begun. Now Pascal finds a peculiar looking marble in ‘Pascals’ Dragon’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Pascal’s Dragon’ here:

When Pascal befriends a baby dragon, he must decide between his new friend and the safety of Corona.

Pascal ends up making a new friend in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’. When they find a mysterious marble, it ends up housing an amazing creature. Yet as they get bigger, so does the threat they may pose to Corona. When someone in the kingdom starts a hunt for them, things get serious real fast. As this episode comes to a close Pascal has a difficult choice to make.

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure airs Sunday mornings on Disney Channel.