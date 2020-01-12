Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Corona Might be in Serious Danger in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’

Corona Might be in Serious Danger in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’

They find a beautiful looking marble that ends up being more than it seems

by Leave a Comment

pascal's dragon, rapunzel's tangled adventure, tv show, animated, musical, fantasy, season 3, review, disney channel

A serious threat comes to Corona in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’

Last time on Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Cass found out she had an amazing power. She somehow was able to create red rocks that showed people their worst fear. When they made it Corona, the whole kingdom faced a huge crisis. Lance and Eugene tried to keep the villagers entertained, while Varian and Rapunzel worked on a way to get rid of them. As this episode came to a close they found a way to save everyone, but Cass’s evil plan has only just begun. Now Pascal finds a peculiar looking marble in ‘Pascals’ Dragon’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

pascal's dragon, rapunzel's tangled adventure, tv show, animated, musical, fantasy, season 3, review, disney channel

(c) Disney Channel

You can read the premise for ‘Pascal’s Dragon’ here:

When Pascal befriends a baby dragon, he must decide between his new friend and the safety of Corona.

pascal's dragon, rapunzel's tangled adventure, tv show, animated, musical, fantasy, season 3, review, disney channel

(c) Disney Channel

Pascal ends up making a new friend in ‘Pascal’s Dragon’. When they find a mysterious marble, it ends up housing an amazing creature. Yet as they get bigger, so does the threat they may pose to Corona. When someone in the kingdom starts a hunt for them, things get serious real fast. As this episode comes to a close Pascal has a difficult choice to make.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure airs Sunday mornings on Disney Channel.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.