Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Eight Singles are Looking for Their Match in ‘Love at First Stroke’

Eight Singles are Looking for Their Match in ‘Love at First Stroke’

While these players take on these wild courses, they also are looking for true love

by Leave a Comment

love at first stroke, holey moley, tv show, sports competition, season 2, review, abc

Love is definitely in the air in ‘Love at First Stroke’

Last time on Holey Moley, a new set of players took on this challenging game. As the game moved along, we saw some players advance while others had to admit defeat. It all came to a head at the final hole that proved to be more challenging than either of them could have imagined. Once it was all over, we saw our next player be crowned champion. Now eight players are looking for a match in ‘Love at First Stroke’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

love at first stroke, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Love at First Stroke’ here:

Chris Harrison swings by the “Holey Moley” course for a special love-themed episode where contestants compete for a romantic date in the final round on Double Dutch Courage. Eight single mini-golfers see if they can hit it off while they tee it off, hoping to fall in love before they fall into the icy water. Tricky ball placements on Hole Number Two lead to trick shot attempts, while a contestant’s near-perfect putt is derailed on Uranus; and the “Holey Moley” lifeguard becomes one competitor’s knight in shining armor as he saves her from the soapy Putter Ducky water. Elsewhere, Chris Harrison teaches Jeannie Mai how to pick the perfect rose, all before the most dramatic final putt.

love at first stroke, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

These contestants at trying to find a match in ‘Love at First Stroke’. They try their best on these courses, but they prove to be a real challenge. At the same time, some of them end up doing quite well and advance to the next round. It all leads up to a final hole that pushes both players to their limits. As this episode comes to a close, we get our next champion who gets a chance to return for that final episode and a shot at some big money. To learn more about Holey Moley click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
love at first stroke, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

Holey Moley airs Thursdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x