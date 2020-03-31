The Fun Family Film ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is Zooming Onto Digital

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is coming out on digital

I have seen my share of movies based off video games. Mortal Kombat was pretty good, while Super Mario Bros was just awful. I was able to see Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters, and I have to say it surprised me. Well now it is coming out on digital. I was able to watch a screener of this movie and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Sonic the Hedgehog here:

Powered with incredible speed, Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet.

It was nice getting to watch this movie again. There were plenty of comedic moments, and a few heartfelt ones too. 'For the Love of Sonic' had the cast and crew talking about what this character meant to them. 'The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic' went into the creation of this character and had some of the crew talking about why they think this character is still so popular to this day. There were also some good deleted scenes and a pretty funny blooper reel.

Sonic the Hedgehog is available on Digital now. It comes out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on May 19th.