Get Taken on Tons of Amazing Adventures in ‘Star Wars Visions’

New tales get told in ‘Star Wars Visions’

Since I was a kid I have loved Star Wars. I have seen all of the movies and most of the animated TV Shows. The Mandalorian has been amazing and has told a darker side of this universe. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has also been a great show and takes audiences to some amazing places. When I heard about Star Wars Visions I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners of these shorts and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Star Wars Visions here:

As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

I had a blast watching each one of these shorts. No two were alike and each one told an amazing story. We saw new parts of this universe come to life and most tales were about good taking down insurmountable evil. Fans of Star Wars will want to check each of these shorts out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Star Wars: Visions is available now on Disney Plus.