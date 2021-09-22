Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Get Taken on Tons of Amazing Adventures in ‘Star Wars Visions’

Get Taken on Tons of Amazing Adventures in ‘Star Wars Visions’

Each short tells an exciting tale that takes place in this beloved universe

by Leave a Comment

visions, star wars, animated, shorts, review, disney plus

New tales get told in ‘Star Wars Visions’

Since I was a kid I have loved Star Wars. I have seen all of the movies and most of the animated TV Shows. The Mandalorian has been amazing and has told a darker side of this universe. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has also been a great show and takes audiences to some amazing places. When I heard about Star Wars Visions I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners of these shorts and here is my thoughts on them.

visions, star wars, animated, shorts, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Star Wars Visions here:

As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

visions, star wars, animated, shorts, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

I had a blast watching each one of these shorts. No two were alike and each one told an amazing story. We saw new parts of this universe come to life and most tales were about good taking down insurmountable evil. Fans of Star Wars will want to check each of these shorts out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
visions, star wars, animated, shorts, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Star Wars: Visions is available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x