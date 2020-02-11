A Girl Goes on a Journey of Self Discovery in ‘Dizzy’s New Fortune’

Join a girl in an exciting adventure in ‘Dizzy’s New Fortune’

I can’t say I know much about Disney Descendants. There have been three movies now, and young people seem to love each one. I have read one other Descendants graphic novel, and I did enjoy it. So when I heard about Dizzy’s New Fortune I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dizzy’s New Fortune here:

A full color, manga-style graphic novel telling a brand new story in the world of “Disney Descendants,” starring Dizzy – the daughter of one of Cinderella’s evil stepsisters – and featuring a whole host of Villain Kids from the Isle of the Lost!

It was kind of fun reading this graphic novel. I can’t say it was the best graphic novel I have ever read, but it wasn’t the worst one either. Seeing some of the kids of these well known villains was kind of cool. I doubt everyone will enjoy reading this, but I think fans of the films will want to check it out.

Dizzy’s New Fortune is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Indiebound.