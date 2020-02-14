Get Daily Email
Harley and Her Crew Try to Stop a Threat to Gotham in 'Devil's Snare'

Harley and Her Crew Try to Stop a Threat to Gotham in ‘Devil’s Snare’

A powerful threat has come and Harley and her crew may be the only ones who can stop it.

devil's snare, harley quinn, tv show, comedy, action, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Gotham is in serious danger in ‘Devil’s Snare’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she got back together with her crew to save someone. It was a dangerous mission, but one that ended up being a success. They took a ride on a wacky highway to stop something bad from happening, but just as it looked like it was stopped, it ended up happening anyway. Now Harley and her crew must find a way to save Gotham in ‘Devil’s Snare’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

devil's snare, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Devil’s Snare’ here:

Harley thinks the Legion of Doom is behind Ivy’s capture and the tree monsters currently ravaging Gotham. But it’s a trap!

devil's snare, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley and her crew try to save Gotham from a terrible threat in ‘Devil’s Snare’. First they get mistaken as the ones behind this attack, but before they can set the record straight a powerful super villain returns. She sends Harley and her crew to a truly crazy place. Ivy must ask someone for help, which reveals a big secret to Harley. Just when it looks like this battle is won, something happens that changes the rules entirely. As this episode comes to a close it looks like it could be curtains for one of Harley’s friends.

devil's snare, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘Devil’s Snare’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

