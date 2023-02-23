How Papiben Is Using Visually Impactful for Positive Change?

—

In recent years, the concept of masculinity has undergone a significant shift. As society becomes more aware of gender roles and stereotypes, we are seeing a shift towards a more nuanced and enlightened understanding of what it means to be a man. One individual who embodies this new approach to masculinity is Benjamin Filiatrault also known as Papiben , the current Mister Global Canada.

Benjamin’s success in business, his crowning as Mister Global Canada, and his commitment to using his platform for positive change make him an exemplary model of enlightened masculinity in the 21st century.

Born and raised in Montreal, Papiben began his career in software development at just 17 years old. His hard work and innovative ideas quickly caught the attention of major brands, and he became a sought-after consultant for businesses seeking to improve their technology infrastructure. He went on to work with international companies like Shutterstock and achieved significant success in the technological sector at a young age.

Benjamin’s success in business has paved the way for his success in the modeling industry. He began by doing internships at various startups and gradually became more involved in the world of fashion. His unique perspective and style caught the attention of international brands like Forever 21, leading to modeling campaigns and photo shoots around the world.

Papiben’s popularity has grown rapidly since his videos showcasing different cultures and fashion went viral on social media. His unique style and passion for cultural exploration have earned him a following from around the world. This popularity quickly caught the attention of major brands, and he has since worked to represent Canada at the Mister Global pageant.

But Papiben’s success is not just limited to the modeling world. As Mister Global Canada, he has used his platform to raise awareness about the issues faced by First Nations and their culture. His dedication to making a positive impact has made him a sought-after speaker and ambassador for the Mister Global organization. He has also launched Visually Impactful , a non-profit organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities through the power of storytelling and visual art.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Papiben’s rise to fame has not gone unnoticed by his fans, who have shown their support through social media and real-life encounters. Some have even gone so far as to tattoo his name, a testament to his growing popularity and impact. Despite his newfound fame, Benjamin remains humble and continues to use his platform to promote positivity and creativity.

Papiben’s success can be attributed to his hard work, passion, and natural charisma. He has shown that success can come from dedication to a craft and using one’s platform to create positive change. His unique style and passion for culture have helped him stand out in a crowded industry, and his dedication to making a difference has made him a role model for many.

Benjamin’s success is not just limited to modeling and pageants. He has also founded a non-profit organization called Visually Impactful. The organization is devoted to using the power of storytelling and visual art to create impactful and thought-provoking content that amplifies the voices of marginalized communities and draws attention to crucial social and political issues. The goal of Visually Impactful is to use the influence of storytelling and visual art to produce thought-provoking and impactful content that raises the voices of underrepresented groups. The organization also aims to bring attention to pressing social and political issues, motivating people and communities to take action and work toward a more just and equitable society.

As long as they share the importance of assisting underrepresented populations and producing relevant content, the organization will concentrate on offering assistance and resources to artists and producers from a range of backgrounds and media, including photographers, writers, videographers, and more.

The organization’s vision is to create a world where marginalized communities’ voices are heard and represented in mainstream media and society. In order to support artists’ efforts, Visually Impactful will conduct exhibitions, workshops, and other activities. Additionally, the group will offer tools like grants and mentorship programs to support artists in developing their careers.

Benjamin’s latest project for Visually Impactful is called “Playing hide and seek with light”. The photoshoot explores the relationship between mental health and self-awareness through the theme of self-discovery. By examining the complexities of seeking knowledge and understanding oneself, Papiben aims to raise awareness about the impact of this process on mental health. The philosophical concept of epistemology is also incorporated, as they question the true nature of reality and how our perception of it shapes our understanding of ourselves. The message they want to convey is the importance of self-aware

In a world where traditional ideas of masculinity are being challenged and redefined, Benjamin’s example is one that stands out. He embodies the traits of an enlightened man, including emotional intelligence, empathy, and a commitment to using his success for the betterment of others.

Benjamin’s success in business and modeling, combined with his passion for social and political issues and his dedication to using his platform for positive change, make him an exemplary model of masculinity in the 21st century. He is a true leader,

Citations:

“The costume worn by Papiben honors first nations at mister global 2023” Market Watch

“Papiben the recent mister global Canada launches the visually impactful” Digital Journal

“Interview with Pabiben The New Face Of Canada” Disrupt Magazine

“Pabiben the model to watch in 2023” The inscriber magazine

“Mister Global 2022: Benjamin Filiatrault.” Mister Global Canada, https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=738598574298050&set=pcb.738607050963869

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author.