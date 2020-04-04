Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Huey Races Against Violet in ‘Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks’

Huey Races Against Violet in ‘Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks’

They both will have to use all the guidebook has taught them to win this challenge

challenge of the senior junior woodchucks, ducktales, tv show, animated, comedy, adventure, season 3, review, disney xd

Huey wants to win in ‘Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks’

I have really enjoyed the new Ducktales show. We get to see familiar characters return, many stronger then ever before. We also have met brand new characters, and some truly evil villains. Well now season 3 begins in ‘Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks’ here:

Huey races against Violet in a challenge to be named Senior Junior Woodchuck, while Scrooge and the family search for a secret Woodchuck treasure.

Scrooge and the family prepare for an exciting treasure hunt in ‘Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks’. Meanwhile Huey is pitted against Violet in a difficult event. They must use everything the guidebook has taught them if they have any hope of winning. A strange storm comes in while the family is trying to follow a map, and the adventure gets sidetracked by a peculiar looking bird. As this event moves forward, Huey makes a bad decision. Yet in the end he learns a good lesson, and Scrooge fears this weird bird has led them all on a wild goose chase.

Ducktales airs Saturdays at 10 am on Disney XD. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

