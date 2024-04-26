Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Knuckles’ Is Streaming Now on Paramount Plus

‘Knuckles’ Is Streaming Now on Paramount Plus

Join two characters as they go on an action packed adventure together

by Leave a Comment

knuckles, miniseries, action, adventure, comedy, spin off, review, paramount plus

‘Knuckles’ is out now on Paramount Plus

I have enjoyed both of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Each one has taken audiences on a wild ride and done a great job bringing beloved characters to the big screen. When I heard about a Knuckles TV show I hoped it would be good. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

knuckles, miniseries, action, adventure, comedy, spin off, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the plot for Knuckles here:

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

knuckles, miniseries, action, adventure, comedy, spin off, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Overall, this was an okay show but I can’t say I loved it. It has a strong start in the first episode, but loses momentum as this miniseries moves along. The characters aren’t that great, the villains are weak and the story just isn’t an exciting one. There are some fun moments here and there, and an ending that doesn’t do a good job of bringing this story to a satisfying conclusion. Some people might enjoy this miniseries, but I wouldn’t say it is a must watch.

knuckles, miniseries, action, adventure, drama, spin off, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

All episode of Knuckles are available now on Paramount Plus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x