‘Knuckles’ Is Streaming Now on Paramount Plus

‘Knuckles’ is out now on Paramount Plus

I have enjoyed both of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Each one has taken audiences on a wild ride and done a great job bringing beloved characters to the big screen. When I heard about a Knuckles TV show I hoped it would be good. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Knuckles here:

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Overall, this was an okay show but I can’t say I loved it. It has a strong start in the first episode, but loses momentum as this miniseries moves along. The characters aren’t that great, the villains are weak and the story just isn’t an exciting one. There are some fun moments here and there, and an ending that doesn’t do a good job of bringing this story to a satisfying conclusion. Some people might enjoy this miniseries, but I wouldn’t say it is a must watch.

All episode of Knuckles are available now on Paramount Plus.