We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Join Three Friends for an Adventure in ‘The Old Geezers Vol 1’

Follow three long time friends as they take care of some unfinished business together

Hear some wacky stories in ‘The Old Geezers Vol 1’

I have read my share of graphic novels lately. There have been a few I have read that ended up being better than I expected them to be. When I heard about The Old Geezers Vol 1 I was hoping I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for The Old Geezers Vol 1 here:

Hear the story of three septuagenarians who have been friends since childhood: Antoine, Emile, and Pierrot. They have each taken different paths in life, made different choices, and started (or not) their own families. The series moves back and forth between the 50s and the present day, telling the tragic-comic tale of our time, with all of its social, political, and cultural upheavals!

I had a wonderful time reading this graphic novel. It wasn’t always clear what was going to happen next, and that was half the fun of reading it. These old friends still had plenty of life in them, and were willing to do what was needed to get some answers about their past. This led to some tough moments for them, but in the end things came together as best as could be expected. This might not be a graphic novel for everyone, but some readers are sure to enjoy it.

The Old Geezers Vol 1 comes out July 7th. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

