We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Leslie Tells Some Pretty Funny Jokes in 'Time Machine

Leslie Tells Some Pretty Funny Jokes in ‘Time Machine

Watch her talk about her past and what life is like now for this comedian

Have some good laughs watching ‘Time Machine’

I can’t say I am a huge Leslie Jones fan. Yet she was in some pretty good sketches while on SNL. When I heard she was doing a new stand up special on Netflix I was hoping I would get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for Time Machine and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Leslie Jones Time Machine here:

Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps.  Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.

I had a good time watching this stand up special. Although the jokes were a little vulgar at times, many of them did make me laugh. The stories she told were also pretty good. I can’t say this special will be for everyone, but some people will enjoy it.

Leslie Jones: Time Machine is available now on Netflix. You can follow Leslie Jones on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

