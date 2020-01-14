Leslie Tells Some Pretty Funny Jokes in ‘Time Machine

Have some good laughs watching ‘Time Machine’

I can’t say I am a huge Leslie Jones fan. Yet she was in some pretty good sketches while on SNL. When I heard she was doing a new stand up special on Netflix I was hoping I would get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for Time Machine and here is my thoughts on it.

Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.

I had a good time watching this stand up special. Although the jokes were a little vulgar at times, many of them did make me laugh. The stories she told were also pretty good. I can’t say this special will be for everyone, but some people will enjoy it.

