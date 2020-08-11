Lois Tries to Solve a Mystery in ‘Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge’

A mystery will get solved in ‘Lois Land and he Friendship Challenge’

I have really enjoyed all the DC graphic novels I have read recently. Many of them focus on younger versions of well known heroes and villains. They take on situations that their adult selves would never have to face. When I heard about Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

It’s the first day of summer break in the sleepy town of Liberty View, and young Lois Lane bursts onto the scene with what she knows is a sure-to-go-viral video channel. Okay, maybe her platform only receives two views a week (thanks, Mom), and maybe her best friend, Kristen, isn’t quite as enthusiastic about social media, but when Lois sets her mind on something, there’s no turning back. At the end of the week, the big neighborhood barbecue and bike race will be the perfect backdrop to Lois and Kristen’s #friendshipchallenge video. But when the girls find out the annual fireworks are missing, Lois doubles down on her efforts for fame, testing her friendship in ways she couldn’t imagine. With Kristen leaving for sleepaway camp after the barbeque and a new girl on the block taking all of Kristen’s attention, will Lois be able to find the missing fireworks, celebrate the summer, and post the best #friendshipchallenge the internet has ever seen? Or will she have to face her challenges IRL?

I thought this was an okay graphic novel. The story it told wasn’t that strong, nor were many of the characters. It was kind of hard to imagine Lois Lane was ever like this as a teen, and the mystery to be solved had a rough time carrying the weight of this tale. The ending was alright, and I will admit it had a pretty good message attached to it. Not everyone may enjoy this graphic novel, but some readers might.

Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.