Take a look at these Ghostbusters glow in the dark T-Shirts

I am definitely a Ghostbusters fan. I really enjoyed the first film as well as the sequel. As a kid I loved watching The Real Ghostbusters, and as an adult had fun watching Extreme Ghostbusters. The most recent film I also overall enjoyed watching. Fun.com has two amazing glow in the dark T-Shirts based off of this film franchise and here is my thoughts on them.

Both of these T-Shirts look pretty dang cool. The Ecto 1 does a great job detailing the specs of this one of a kind vehicle. The logo T-Shirt is also really amazing and adds a few new elements and the glow in the dark feature is a nice touch. Fans of this series will definitely want to pick these shirts up. You can order the Ecto 1 shirt here. The Logo shirt can be ordered here.

Both of these glow in the dark shirts are available now exclusively at Fun.com.