‘Madame Web’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

Since I was a teenager, I have been a fan of superhero movies. Most of the time they can be a lot of fun to watch and take audiences on some action packed adventures. When I heard about Madame Web, I hoped it would be a good film. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Madame Web here:

This film tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Overall, this was an okay film but not as good as it should have been. The plot is far from perfect, and goes in some strange directions sometimes. The characters are not terrible, but they don’t do a great job moving this story along. The ending was not awful but it didn’t do a good job bringing this story to a close. ‘Casting the Web’ showed the cast and crew talking about working on this film and some of the good times they had along the way. ‘Fight Like a Spider’ showed the process of preparing the cast for some of the intense fight scenes in this movie. There is also a Gag Reel and an interesting deleted scene.

Madame Web comes out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD April 30th.