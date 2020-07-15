May Accompanies Yo-Yo on a Risky Mission in ‘After Before’

These teammates take on a tough mission in ‘After Before’

Last time on Agents of Shield, Deke and Mack found themselves trapped in the 1980s. Mack decided to isolate for a while so he could take some time to process a serious loss. Deke meanwhile tried to keep an eye on him, while he was also setting other things in motion. Turns out he was working on starting a new team, and once Mack saw them, he was less than impressed. Yet when an enemy somehow returned, it was up to this team to find a way to stop them. As this episode came to a close, they reunited with their team and the enemy set a new plan into motion. Now May and Yo-Yo take on a challenging mission in ‘After Before’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘After Before’ here:

With the Zephyr’s time drive malfunctioning, the team is quite literally hurling toward disaster and Yo-Yo may be their only hope. The only problem? To get her powers back, she’ll need to enlist the help of an old adversary and revisit part of her past long hidden away.

May and Yo-Yo must visit and old adversary in ‘After Before’. They hope she can help Yo-Yo get some answers to what has been going on with her lately. Once she learns the truth, she has a hard time believing it. It looks like to get better, she will need May’s help. Neither of them is looking forward to what is next, but it will be worth it if it helps Yo-Yo out. With time running out, at the last second it looks like someone ends up saving the day after all. Yet as this episode comes to a close, it may not have been enough. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Agents of Shield ‘After Before’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.