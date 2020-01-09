‘Parasite’ Crosses the Line

In the midst of Writer and Director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” wealthy Korean high-tech CEO Dong-ik Park, played by the handsome and bold Sun-kyun Lee, describes to his wife Yeon-kyo, played by beautifully capricious Yeo-jeong Jo: His new driver Kim, played by brilliantly overwhelmed Kang-ho Song. Dong-ik says of Kim, “He never crosses the line.” Consequently, he hasn’t had to fire Kim.

Paradoxically, Bong’s “Parasite” purposely ‘crosses the line’, often amazing us or has us thinking, WTF? That’s the inspired genius of Bong and Jin Won Han’s screenplay and Bong’s visionary art. There’s a curious dynamic. Aside from genuinely charming Woo-sik Choi, who plays Kim’s son Ki-woo (also known as Kevin), the Kim and the Park families are essentially unsympathetic. “It’s all about them”. In the bizarre star-crossed love story, Kevin is in love in with the Parks’ daughter Da-hye, played by cute innocent Ji-so Jung.

Bong and Jin construct their narrative: The poverty plagued Kim’s insinuate into the lives of the very rich Park’s. Innocuously, Ki-woo’s best friend Min, played by bright charismatic Seo-joon Park, asks him to tutor Da-hye Park (Ji-so) while he’s away at college. Really, Min asks Ki-woo to look after Da-hye, because Min is in love with her. Yeah, we get how that will go.

Min cautions that her Mom Yeon-kyo (Yeo-jeong) is rather unique. Initially, Yeon-kyo occurs as an unhappy wife and substance abuser. Although Ki-woo is not the college graduate, his adept sister Ki-jung, played by beautifully acute So-dam Park, brilliantly forges her brother college degree documentation for his job interview with Yeon-kyo. He goes by Kevin.

Once acquiring Da-hye’s tutor gig, Ki-woo deduces the way to get his sister Ki-jung (So-dam) as the art teacher for Park’s troubled son Da-Song, played by untamed Hyun-jun Jung. Ki-jung poses as cousin Jessica. Similarly, the Kim’s infiltrate as familial imposters in the Park household. Mom Chung-sook, played by sensible Hye-jin Jang, replaces legacy Housekeeper Moon-gwang, played by solid Jeong-eun Lee.

Now, the poverty riddled Kim family roll in wealth and luxury. At the zenith of their dysfunctional excess, the family parties in complete inebriation in the pristine Park living room, while the Parks are on camping vacation. Naïve Ki-woo even fantasies of one day marrying Da-hye, the love of his very young life.

Eventually, Director Bong’s narrative spirals into the absurd macabre at warp speed. Honestly, I was the only person laughing out loud in the theater at times. Surprise twists reveal. The absurd hysterical devolves into absurd hysteria. I believe Bong’s inventive madness does serve his purpose.

In the quiet scene at the Park home, Ki-woo sadly yearns while looking upon all the beautiful rich people at a Birthday party. It’s his life that might have been. Rather, it’s his life that isn’t.

Director Bong brazenly explores the very fringes of sociopathy with both artistic style and menacing humor in “Parasite”. His narrative is ultimately about karma. Absolutely there are consequence for what we do. What we do, can and will come back at us.

Yes, “Parasite” is darkly hysterical, in your face provocative. It’s great to look at with authentic performances. “Parasite” might be one of best movies of 2019. I really liked the movie a whole lot.

All that being said: “Parasite” is not my very favorite movie of 2019. Perhaps, humanity by its very design is dark and light. At least for me, “Parasite” fails in its balance of the dark and the light. Again, just saying.

This post was previously published on IMDb

