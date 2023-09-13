A Popular Greek Myth Gets a Modern Twist in ‘Pandora’s Box’

A great myth gets retold in ‘Pandora’s Box’

Ever since I was a kid, I have been fascinated by Greek Myth. These tales don’t always have a happy ending, but they carry with them an important message. Over the years, they have been retold in many different ways. When I heard about Pandora’s Box I was hoping I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Pandora’s Box here:

No one holds a grudge like Zeus, king of the gods. So when Prometheus steals fire to give to humans, Zeus is determined to get revenge. He sends Pandora—the first mortal woman—to Earth with a box labeled DO NOT OPEN. Can Pandora keep her curiosity under control? Learn the story behind this classic Greek myth in a modern, graphic retelling.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. We hear this story from Pandora’s perspective, and some modern twists are thrown in there. The story begins before she is born, and tells the story of two brothers. When one steals something, Zeus decides to punish all of mankind for it. One day, Pandora is created and is given a mysterious box. For many years, she avoids opening it. Yet one day she goes against her better judgement, and lots of bad things end up happening. Some kids will have a lot of fun reading this graphic novel.

Pandora’s Box is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.