Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Popular Greek Myth Gets a Modern Twist in ‘Pandora’s Box’

A Popular Greek Myth Gets a Modern Twist in ‘Pandora’s Box’

Hear this myth from a new perspective, and discover how it changed the world forever

by Leave a Comment

pandora's box, children's nonfiction, comic, graphic novel, Jessica Gunderson, net galley, review, capstone press

A great myth gets retold in ‘Pandora’s Box’

Ever since I was a kid, I have been fascinated by Greek Myth. These tales don’t always have a happy ending, but they carry with them an important message. Over the years, they have been retold in many different ways. When I heard about Pandora’s Box I was hoping I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Pandora’s Box here:

No one holds a grudge like Zeus, king of the gods. So when Prometheus steals fire to give to humans, Zeus is determined to get revenge. He sends Pandora—the first mortal woman—to Earth with a box labeled DO NOT OPEN. Can Pandora keep her curiosity under control? Learn the story behind this classic Greek myth in a modern, graphic retelling.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. We hear this story from Pandora’s perspective, and some modern twists are thrown in there. The story begins before she is born, and tells the story of two brothers. When one steals something, Zeus decides to punish all of mankind for it. One day, Pandora is created and is given a mysterious box. For many years, she avoids opening it. Yet one day she goes against her better judgement, and lots of bad things end up happening. Some kids will have a lot of fun reading this graphic novel.

Pandora’s Box is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x