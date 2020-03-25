These Recruits Start to Trust Each Other in ‘My Witches’

This unit stars to trust each other in ‘My Witches’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, three girls took an important oath. Each one came from different backgrounds, but had a common enemy to fight. Training began right away, and it proved to be tougher than they expected it to be. Yet as this episode came to a close this small unit started to show some potential. Now they slowly start to trust each other in ‘My Witches’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘My Witches’ here:

The unit travels to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, but an unexpected disturbance throws the proceedings into chaos. Tally wonders if she made the right choice to embark on a military career when witch-hate and her own mother stand in her way. Smarting from Alder’s denial of her request to switch units, Abigail attempts to bury the hatchet with Raelle. Raelle grows closer to Scylla, while the unit impresses Anacostia in Windstrike training.

This small unit starts to trust each other in ‘My Witches’. When they do well in a training exercise, they get picked to go on an important trip. While they are there, they get to have some fun and learn a bit more about each other. Sadly the trip gets cut short, but that doesn’t harm the bond that is starting to form between them. It also seems that their enemies are somehow finding ways to get stronger, which is not a good thing. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Motherland: Fort Salem 'My Witches' airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform.